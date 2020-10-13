The original Oculus Quest was a great VR headset for its time. It provides an untethered VR experience and makes it easy to jump into VR. But the original Oculus Quest is dated and surpassed in almost every way by its successor, the Oculus Quest 2. If you're shopping for a VR headset during Prime Day, don't be tempted by any sales you see on the original Oculus Quest. When it comes to pricing, features, and getting the best VR experience you can on the Oculus platform, you shouldn't grab an original Oculus Quest. Hardware, features, and graphics

As you'd expect from a next-generation headset, the Oculus Quest 2 improves upon the original Oculus Quest in several ways. The Oculus Quest 2 has a much newer processor, a better display, more RAM, and options for more storage than the original Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest 2 is also lighter, more ergonomic, and has a refined design that makes it more comfortable when compared to its predecessor. We have a complete breakdown of the Oculus Quest 2 vs. the Oculus Quest, but in short, the Oculus Quest 2 wins out in just about every category. All of the improvements seen in the Oculus Quest 2 result in a greatly improved overall experience, including much better graphics. Again, that should be expected when moving from one generation to the next, but the Oculus Quest 2 is a nice generational jump.

While it's normal for newer hardware to beat out the generation before it, there's often an argument to grab an older generation of a device to save some money. For example, a smartphone that's a year old might do everything you need it to and only be slightly behind a newer model. Grabbing an older smartphone can save you hundreds without sacrificing much. That isn't the case with the Oculus Quest 2. The starting price of the Oculus Quest 2, $299, is $100 less than that the original Oculus Quest. That means that even if you found an original Oculus Quest for $100 off, which hasn't happened often up to this point, you'd be paying the same price for an older model than the much better Oculus Quest 2. Even if the original Oculus Quest was $150 or $200 off, you'd still only be saving a little bit to get an aging device. You get more value for money with the Oculus Quest 2

If you already have an Oculus Quest, it's still a nice VR headset. Just because the Oculus Quest 2 improves upon the original doesn't mean the original isn't nice. The original Oculus Quest will be able to play all Oculus Quest games going forward, at least for the foreseeable future. Like the Oculus Quest 2, the original Oculus Quest also has access to Oculus Link, allowing you to play PCVR games. The main reason to not grab the original Oculus Quest on Prime Day is that the Oculus Quest 2 provides a better experience for a better price. You'd have to find a absurdly unlikely deal on the original Oculus Quest to justify grabbing it now over the Oculus Quest 2.