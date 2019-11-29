There are an unfathomable number of smartwatches on sale for Black Friday , but if you're a runner there is absolutely no substitute for spending good money on a Garmin. It's actually running Black Friday discounts on several of its smartwatch models , but if you're serious about your running, a Forerunner is the only way to go — a Vivoactive watch is nice for some, but it isn't a replacement for a Forerunner.

When you want to take your running seriously, you get a Garmin. The Forerunner has the most accurate GPS tracking, and an incredible number of features that every runner will appreciate.

Garmin is well-known for having the most accurate watch GPS in the business, which is the biggest feature you're paying the big bucks for. But the Forerunner 945 rounds it out with an incredible set of fitness features: great heart rate monitoring, Vo2 max monitoring, aerobic/anaerobic tracking, heat and altitude adjustments, training management, workout load and stress tracking, and so much more.

On the practical side, the Forerunner 945 has full on-board mapping, 2-week battery life in full smartwatch mode (and a low-power mode for triathlon tracking), Spotify and Amazon Music playback over Bluetooth, and NFC payments. You're also not just buying a smartwatch, but you're buying into Garmin's excellent companion app on your phone, which lets you track every aspect of your fitness and activity, follow trends, train, analyze and set goals for everything.

Garmin knows it's leading the pack with the highe-end dedicated running watches, so it doesn't drop discounts that often — this is a great deal.

But no matter how seriously you take your running, you still may not be interested in dropping a whopping $500 on a dedicated smartwatch. I get that, and that's why the Forerunner 645 is worth considering as well — it's on deep discount for Black Friday, down to a price that's competitive among all smartwatches and truly great for a Garmin.

The 645 brings the same great GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, 1-week battery life, NFC payments, and access to the Garmin app for all of the same features on that end. It doesn't have music support unless you bump up another $45 for the dedicated "Music" version, but it arguably looks a bit nicer than the utilitarian 945.