Cyber Monday phone deals: Incredible sales on Galaxy S20 FE, Pixel 5, Moto G Power
Black Friday came and went, and now we're approaching Cyber Monday, which always sees some intense discounts on unlocked phones. If you're looking for a new smartphone, this is the best time of year to grab one, since most of the more expensive phones are on sale, and there's sure to be one perfect for you (or a gift for someone special).
Update: Cyber Monday may be over, but we are still tracking all the best Android phone deals so be sure to check them out so you don't miss any great discounts.
This year, we're looking at a few great discounts on a bunch of the best Android phones, and a couple of smaller decent ones that will still turn some heads. In particular, the $550 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the best deal you'll see, followed by the Moto G Power at $180. The Pixel 5 has also received its first discount, bringing it down to $650, and if you're on the Apple side, you can grab a $50 gift card with the iPhone SE, bringing it down to $350.
Spotlight deal
Best Unlocked Cyber Monday phone deals
Google's newest phone may not be exactly what people wanted from a flagship Pixel this year, but it's still got one of the best Android experiences anywhere — and the camera is better than anything else out there.
One of the best low-cost Android phones you can buy right now is the Moto G Power. The big draw to the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which allows for up to three days of use on a single charge. Talk about long endurance. It's discounted $70 for Cyber Monday.
Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is down to its lowest price ever right now for Cyber Monday, which is great because it's an incredible phone. While we recommend the Galaxy S20 FE for most people, the S20+ is worth the extra money for its improved screen and cameras, and its sleeker metal-and-glass design. Plus, with 12GB of RAM, this thing will keep going for years and years and years...
The iPhone SE is worth buying even when it's not on sale, but a $50 gift card and Apple TV+ free for a year really sweetens the deal.
Save $200 instantly and earn up to $550 extra off the Note 20 Ultra when you trade-in an eligible device at Samsung. Even devices with cracked screens can earn you up to $400.
Amazon is offering $199 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.
Right now you can save $250 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Amazon. It features a 6.8-inch Infinity display, 256GB capacity, quad-camera setup, S Pen, all-day battery life, and more.
The Motorola Edge has a massive 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 64MP camera at the back, 25MP front camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charge. For what you're paying here, you are getting an incredible deal.
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save $135 today.
The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone's price range.
The Nokia 5.3 delivers a clean software backed by a minimalist design and decent hardware. The phone has a 6.5-inch 720p screen, a 4000mAh battery that lasts two days on a full charge, and there's a 13MP camera at the back and 8MP lens at the front.
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
Verizon is offering $300 off the cost of the Google Pixel 5 when you add a line to an eligible Unlimited plan. On the other hand, you could trade-in an eligible device and save up to $550 off its regular price instead, or save $400 when you switch to Verizon and purchase this device.
Visible uses Verizon's 4G LTE network while offering some of the most affordable phone plans around at just $40/month! Today you can score free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Visible and buy the Google Pixel 4a either outright or with monthly device payments starting at $14/month.
Buy the Note 20 on a 30-month installment plan, sign up for AT&T Unlimited, and trade-in an eligible smartphone to get a credit applied to your monthly bill which brings its price down to just $10 monthly. You can also complete the same steps with the Note 20 Ultra to snag one for $20/month.
The Pixel 4a 5G is one of the best Android values of 2020, and right now, T-Mobile has a great deal on it. If you join the carrier, pick an eligible plan, and purchase the 4a 5G on a monthly installment plan, you can get up to $250 back through monthly bill credits. If you trade-in a qualifying device on top of those other requirements, you can get it for free!
Verizon's best deal offers the iPhone SE for $0 monthly after $399.99 promo credit is applied over 24 months meaning the phone is effectively free with a new line on Unlimited. It is also discounting online activation fees by 50% currently and offering $100 off an Apple Watch with an iPhone purchase.
With a gorgeous display, incredible performance, and great cameras, the OnePlus 8T brings a lot to the table. If you buy the phone through T-Mobile, you can save a total of $375 by getting it via a monthly installment plan and adding a new line of service. The credit is paid out over 24 monthly bill credits.
The Google Pixel 4a features design upgrades, an enhanced camera, and all-day battery life that puts other budget smartphones to shame. Today's deal at Verizon scores you the device for free when you add a line on select unlimited plans.
Simple Mobile is offering over $100 off the iPhone XR via Amazon. Only the red, 64GB model is available at this price right now.
Switch to Verizon and trade-in an eligible device to save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G today. You'll save a $400 just by switching to Verizon even if you don't have a device to trade in.
New Verizon customers can score a $450 Verizon eGift Card for free when you switch to Verizon, bring a phone you already own to use on the network, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. You can order a free SIM card online at Verizon's website if you need one for your device.