Cyber Monday phone deals: Incredible sales on Galaxy S20 FE, Pixel 5, Moto G Power

Black Friday came and went, and now we're approaching Cyber Monday, which always sees some intense discounts on unlocked phones. If you're looking for a new smartphone, this is the best time of year to grab one, since most of the more expensive phones are on sale, and there's sure to be one perfect for you (or a gift for someone special).

Update: Cyber Monday may be over, but we are still tracking all the best Android phone deals so be sure to check them out so you don't miss any great discounts.

This year, we're looking at a few great discounts on a bunch of the best Android phones, and a couple of smaller decent ones that will still turn some heads. In particular, the $550 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the best deal you'll see, followed by the Moto G Power at $180. The Pixel 5 has also received its first discount, bringing it down to $650, and if you're on the Apple side, you can grab a $50 gift card with the iPhone SE, bringing it down to $350.

Spotlight deal

(opens in new tab) The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was voted Best Phone of 2020 by Android Central for a good reason — it provides a ton of incredible functionality for way less than a typical flagship. And you don't sacrifice many features while you say. A beautiful 120Hz panel, the fastest current processor, plenty of RAM and storage, and awesome cameras — this phone has it all. At $550 for Cyber Monday, this is the best phone deal you'll find anywhere.