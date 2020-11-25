Thanks to Black Friday, there's never been a better time to secure with home with the latest in smart security tech. A great example is this trio of Blink camera deals from Amazon, which could save you up to 40% off.

Blink's smart cameras are great for indoor and outdoor usage. As noted, the Blink Mini is a compact indoor camera with 1080p video, motion detection, night vision, and more. It has Alexa compatibility as well as two-day audio so you can comfort a pet or shout at a potential intruder. You can also program it to send alerts to your smartphone whenever motion is detected, before listening in to see what all of the fuss is about. You'll also get a free trial of Blink cloud storage.

Blink's Outdoor camera is a wireless HD battery-powered camera that will last for you two years on 2 AA batteries. It can withstand wind and rain, and like the indoor option comes with motion detection and alerts. Again, you also have the option of two way audio and compatibility with Alexa. This is one of the best Black Friday Smart Home deals we've seen so far, and you can check out our roundup for plenty of other big savings.