One of the most popular security products is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The YubiKey adds physical device-empowered two-factor authentication to your computers and mobile devices with ease.

Use the device to protect your personal and business accounts just like those at Google and Facebook.

Yubico's YubiKey is a physical device you use to add digital security to your technology products, including computers and mobile devices. It goes beyond usernames and passwords to protect your devices from phishing scams and other common cyber attacks. Long a popular choice at tech companies like Google and Facebook, the YubiKey offers hardware-based, one-touch authentication.

Through Cyber Monday, Yubico is offering $20 off the purchase of two YubiKey 5 Series keys, or $100 in savings when you spend $400. The promotion is only available through the Yubico website.

The YubiKey 5 is available in various formats to match your needs. There's the YubiKey 5 NFC for NFC-enabled Android, Windows 10, and iOS devices and applications, and the YubiKey 5Ci, which provides a dual connector with support for USB-C and Lightning. The YubiKey 5 series also includes models for devices with USB-A.

You'll find all the Black Friday deals on the Yubico website. Happy shopping!

