You might think we're a bit mixed up talking about Black Friday in October, but this year, things are running a bit differently. Retailers are offering early Black Friday deals already to help you save early and keep stores from overcrowding during the end of November. Many of these deals are just as good as you'd see on Black Friday, which means now is truly the time to start shopping for tech, home and kitchen essentials, and more.

For instance, the Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine is now on sale at Amazon for just $99.99, saving you 50% off its regular cost of $200. This model sells for just under $160 on average and hasn't ever dropped this low at Amazon before until today. This is a price-match of a deal at Best Buy; you can find more Black Friday deals at Best Buy that are already live as well.

Breville's Nespresso Essenza Mini is the brand's smallest ever single serve espresso maker, which means its the perfect size to bring anywhere you need it with ease and small enough to fit anywhere as well. It's able to create barista-style coffees and espresso drinks with a single button press. It's pretty efficient as well, as it's able to reach an ideal serving temperature within just 25 seconds while its energy saving mode will automatically switch off the machine after nine minutes of not being used.

This espresso machine lets you adjust the cup brewing size and features two programmable Espresso and Lungo buttons. You can use it to create iced cofee and iced latte drinks as well. You'll also recieve the Aeroccino 3 milk frother so you can create the perfect finish for lattes and cappuccinos.

Breville includes a Nespresso Original welcome kit with the purchase that comes with a range of 14 capsules so you can try out various flavors and see which you enjoy.