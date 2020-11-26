This set features a double figure-eight track that's over five feet wide, that can also fold up for storage. You'll be able to zoom cars around the track or pull the lever to send them flying into the air.

Matchbox cars are a classic gift, and the savings are massive on this Hot Wheels track set. Black Friday brings some fantastic deals this year, and $50 off the Colossal Crash Set is one of the best toy discounts out there. Sure there are some fun racing video games out there, but there's just something about the physical aspect of playing with your favorite car at 1:64-scale.

This isn't your typical track where cars slowly go around in circles. This motorized double figure-eight track lets you blast your favorite Hot Wheels around in true racing fashion. The stacked tracks create multiple levels of excitement and give you a choice to pull the lever to send your car careening through the air or through the ground-level crash zone.

Getting started is easy. Simply place your race car of choice at the starting line and drop the gate to activate the booster. Load up multiple vehicles and watch them criss-cross through the loops and jumps. Hot Wheels are known for being ultra-durable, and watching them crash into each other as they zoom around the track will lead to hours of fun.

At over five feet wide, this set is big and full of fun, but it's compatible with other Hot Wheels tracks so that you can expand it for even more action. When playtime is over, the Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set folds up, making storage or travel a breeze. Sometimes the gifts that are more of an analog type of fun, like a classic matchbox car, are just as fun as the gadgets and smart electronics.