Stores aren't waiting any longer to bring out their Black Friday deals. We've been seeing some stellar early Black Friday deals since mid October, and now that it's officially the start of Thanksgiving week, we're seeing even better deals appear to mark the true beginning of Black Friday. This latest offer on the Google Home Max even brings it to a new low price at 50% off.

Best Buy is one of a few major retailers unleashing a portion of its Black Friday deals today, which is why the Google Home Max is now on sale for $149.99 at a $150 discount off its regular price. You can find even more Black Friday deals at Best Buy right now as well.

$150 Savings Google Home Max Google's best-sounding smart speaker is now discounted by $150 at Best Buy for Black Friday. This premium speaker can stream music from various streaming services and lets you voice control compatible smart devices. $149.99 $299.99 $150 off See at Best Buy

The Google Home Max is Google's best smart speaker yet, especially in terms of audio quality. This model was built for high-quality audio with superb bass, crystal-clear highs, no muddiness, and automatic EQ that fine tunes the speaker for every song playing. There's also a Room EQ feature which adjusts the sound based on where in the room you've placed the speaker.

This speaker lets you use Google Assistant to ask questions, manage compatible smart home devices, check the news or weather, adjust the volume, and more. Best of all, it's able to access various streaming services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more, so you can stream music wirelessly no matter which service you prefer to use.

Inside are dual 4.5-inch woofers along with two tweeters for high-fidelity audio that beats what you'd hear from most other smart speakers on the market. Google also includes a dual orientation stand with the purchase which lets you display the speaker in two different ways.

This Black Friday deal on the Google Home Max at Best Buy is just one of many that's gone live early. You can start shopping and discover some of the best deals that are available right now with this guide to Black Friday 2020.