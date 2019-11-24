We know, Black Friday deals deals have been in motion for a while, but over the past few days the floodgates have opened, and the deals just won't stop. There are so many awesome deals out there that it's currently hard to keep up with them, honestly. We want to make sure that is not a problem for you though, so we've gone through everything available, and rounded up the absolute best deals that you simply can not miss out on.

This isn't a huge list, but odds are you should buy one of everything on it. Whether it's stuff you need for yourself, or something to give as a gift, here are our favorite Black Friday deals that are available right now. We've double checked pricing on all of them to ensure these are really Black Friday prices and that you can buy them with confidence. These early deals will save you some time during the event later this week, so be sure to grab them now instead of waiting.

Stream everything for less There are a bunch of different products in Amazon's lineup these days, but right now there are two main products worth focusing on. First up, the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is down to just $24.99. This makes it 50% cheaper right now than it normally is, and drops the Fire TV Stick 4K back to its Prime Day pricing. This is Amazon's first 4K streaming stick, and it comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote that enables voice control of your streaming apps, smart home accessories, and more. Be sure to give Disney Plus a try a try on the Fire Stick as well. Buy now

The only affordable tablet worth buying Next up is the Fire 7 Tablet, which Amazon has on sale for just $29.99. This is $20 less than it regularly sells for, and brings the tablet back it its best price ever. It has a 7-inch display, now offers twice the base storage, and comes in multiple color options. If you're looking for an affordable tablet to buy on Black Friday, here is the best choice you'll find anywhere. Buy now

It's time to upgrade your phone We already said that Google's Pixel 3 would be a great Black Friday deal at its previous price, but we didn't expect this. Right now, you can grab the Pixel 3 for just $349, or go for the larger Pixel 3 XL for $449. Normally, these go for at least $250 more than these prices, and this sale actually makes the Pixel 3 cheaper than the Pixel 3a variants. We don't expect for these deals to last long, so if you want a great phone with an amazing camera that won't make you go broke, you'll need to get your order in now. Only the black and white options are available at the discounted prices for now. Buy now

Add some security Ring makes some of the best video doorbell options that are out there right now, and when they drop this low there's no reason not to add one to your doors at home. Right now, you can bundle the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with an Echo Show 5 for just $139. This is a savings of $150, meaning you not only get the Show 5 for free, but also save $60 on the cost of the doorbell by itself. With Ring's Video Doorbells, you can see who's at your door from anywhere thanks to the free mobile app. You can also set up zones to receive motion alerts for, communicate with whomever arrives, and much more. This model is battery powered, so you can install it anywhere, so why not give it a shot? Buy now

Don't forget the garage door Smart homes are great, but one thing that you may not have thought to improve is something you likely use on a daily basis: your garage door. This Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener bundle is down to just $29.98 as part of a Black Friday promotion. It includes the smart piece you need for your garage door to enable remote control, and also comes with a Wi-Fi range extender, incase the internet isn't great in your detached garage. This sets up in minutes, and with the MyQ garage opener you can even have all of your Black Friday packages from Amazon delivered right inside your garage. Normally, the system costs $50 and the extender another $20, so you're saving a lot here. Buy now