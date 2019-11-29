Cooking meals with the sous vide method has changed my life. It delivers delicious results every time with minimal effort and made it way easier to meal prep healthy meals for myself throughout the week. Along with the Instant Pot, it's one of the best kitchen inventions to come along in years. It's something I whole-heartedly recommend to everyone I know.

Briefly put, sous vide is a cooking process where you submerge sealed food into water that's held at a precise temperature for many hours, resulting in perfectly cooked meats and veggies that can be finished up with a quick sear in a hot pan.

Anova is my preferred brand of sous vide machines and wouldn't you know it they got their whole line up discounted for Black Friday. I've round of up the best offers on sous vide machines and related accessories, so you'll have everything you need to start cooking delicious sous vide meals for your family, and get better at meal prepping in 2020.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker (Wi-Fi) 1000 Watts - Save $50

When you see sous vide machines with different watts, all you need to know is that the higher the watts, the faster it is at bringing water up to temp. This 1000-watt cooker is from Anova is plenty powerful and includes Wi-Fi connectivity so that you can start an 8-hour cook when you leave for work and monitor it on the Anova app from the office.

It includes an adjustable clamp that lets you use it with any pot you already own or a dedicated container for all your sous vide cooking needs. I own this Wi-Fi-connected model, and it's the one I'd recommend to all my friends and family.