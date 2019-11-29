Cooking meals with the sous vide method has changed my life. It delivers delicious results every time with minimal effort and made it way easier to meal prep healthy meals for myself throughout the week. Along with the Instant Pot, it's one of the best kitchen inventions to come along in years. It's something I whole-heartedly recommend to everyone I know.
Briefly put, sous vide is a cooking process where you submerge sealed food into water that's held at a precise temperature for many hours, resulting in perfectly cooked meats and veggies that can be finished up with a quick sear in a hot pan.
Anova is my preferred brand of sous vide machines and wouldn't you know it they got their whole line up discounted for Black Friday. I've round of up the best offers on sous vide machines and related accessories, so you'll have everything you need to start cooking delicious sous vide meals for your family, and get better at meal prepping in 2020.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker (Wi-Fi) 1000 Watts - Save $50
When you see sous vide machines with different watts, all you need to know is that the higher the watts, the faster it is at bringing water up to temp. This 1000-watt cooker is from Anova is plenty powerful and includes Wi-Fi connectivity so that you can start an 8-hour cook when you leave for work and monitor it on the Anova app from the office.
It includes an adjustable clamp that lets you use it with any pot you already own or a dedicated container for all your sous vide cooking needs. I own this Wi-Fi-connected model, and it's the one I'd recommend to all my friends and family.
Start cooking while at work
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker (Wi-Fi) 1000 Watts
The Goldilocks sous vide machine from Anova.
$150
$200 $50
With 1000 Watts of power and Wi-Fi connectivity, this is the best value Anova sous vide precision cooker you can buy this Black Friday.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (Bluetooth) 750 Watts and Vacuum Sealer - Save $29
The Nano is the smaller, plastic sous vide machine that Anova sells, but it still delivers excellent results in the kitchen. It can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth so you can keep tabs on your food while it cooks as you relax around the house — the real benefit of sous vide cooking.
The sous vide machine takes care of it all, leaving you with perfectly cooked meats or veggies without spending hours in the kitchen. It's designed to clip onto the pots you already own and comes with a vacuum sealer for just $100, making it the best deal for anyone brand new to sous vide meal prep.
Smart buy for smaller households
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (Bluetooth) 750 Watts and Vacuum Sealer
A perfect bundle for anyone getting started with sous vide.
$99
$128 Save $29
This Nano model from Anova is a bit smaller but still holds temperatures just fine. It also comes bundled with a vacuum sealer, so you don't have to fuss with the water displacement method using Ziploc bags.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (Wi-Fi) 1200 Watts - Save $100
The Pro Anova model is clearly the most potent sous vide machine you can buy. For the price, you get an industrial sous vide machine that offers more power than necessary for most kitchens. It's able to heat 26 gallons of water and is made with stainless steel.
It's also got Wi-Fi connectivity so that you can set up cooks and monitor things while out of the house. It'll hold your food at temperature until you're home and ready to finish it off with a nice pan sear.
Go big or go home!
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (Wi-Fi) 1200 Watts
The fastest and most powerful sous vide cooker.
$300
$400 Save $100
This is the sort of sous vide machine that a restaurant might use for cooking bigger quantities of food at once. If you've got a big family to feed, this is the sous vide machine you should buy!
GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine - Save $17
You can absolutely get away with slowly submerging Ziploc bags to push out the air and get a quick and cheap seal for cooking sous vide, but you're better off getting a vacuum sealer instead.
My favorite thing to do is to pre-seal portions of my favorite proteins — steaks, salmon, and chicken breasts in particular — and just throw them in the freezer. Then they're ready to go, and it's a simple matter of setting the sous vide temp and tossing in the pre-sealed back of food in the bath. Meal prepping has never been easier.
Powerful vacuum sealer
GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine
Keeps your fresh food fresh and ready for a sous vide bath.
$38
$55 Save $18
A vacuum sealer isn't required for sous vide, but it sure makes life easier. This kit from GERYON includes everything you'd need to get started and features a user-friendly design.
Rubbermaid Commercial Storage container
You can get away with setting up a sous vide machine on a big pot you already own, but it's also worth setting up a sous vide cooking station in your home with a dedicated container. Rubbermaid is your best bet, as they offer a wide range of sizes. For sous vide, we'd recommend the 12 Qt. container, which provides ample room for your Anova and all your sealed foods. For best results, you'll want to keep the water covered, so you may want to get the Everie Hinged Sous Vide Container Lid for $10, although plastic wrap works just as well in a pinch.
Perfect for sous vide
Rubbermaid Commercial Storage container
These Rubbermaid containers are the perfect pairing with your new Anova.
While sous vide is perfectly adaptable to any big pots you already own, it's nice to have a dedicated container that's clear so you can quickly check on your food while it cooks. You won't find a better deal than
