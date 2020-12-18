Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Accessories Android Central 2020

The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best Android phones of the year. It also offers powerful specs, great performance, and versatile cameras for hundreds less than the competition. Samsung even promises at least three years of software support for the phone. But, if you want to keep it in good shape, you'll want to put some of that money you're saving toward a great case, or screen protector. Here are some of the best accessories for to consider for your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

There's no shortage of great accessories

One of the biggest advantages of buying a phone from a major brand like Samsung is having an incredibly wide selection of both first- and third-party accessories, ranging from cases to battery packs, screen protectors, and wireless chargers. At the bare minimum, you should pick up a case like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid if you want to keep your S20 FE from getting scuffed or worse over time, along with a nice tempered glass screen protector.

If you find yourself with some spare cash afterwards, though, my favorite type of accessory by far is true wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Live may look a bit strange (though to be fair, what earbuds don't), but they feel just as great as they sound, and there's just no beating active noise cancelation once you've gotten used to it. Being a video guy, I'm also partial to the DJII OM4, but the whole point is that there are plenty of accessories to fit your needs, no matter what it is that you do!