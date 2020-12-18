Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Accessories Android Central 2020
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best Android phones of the year. It also offers powerful specs, great performance, and versatile cameras for hundreds less than the competition. Samsung even promises at least three years of software support for the phone. But, if you want to keep it in good shape, you'll want to put some of that money you're saving toward a great case, or screen protector. Here are some of the best accessories for to consider for your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
You'll almost certainly want a case to protect your purchase, but with the S20 FE in particular coming in a variety of fun colors, it'd be a shame to hide the back of the phone. Spigen has been a leading accessory brand since the dawn of time (at least, it feels that way), and the Ultra Hybrid is a slim, yet drop-resistant transparent case that leaves the color of your S20 FE on full display.
Tempered glass screen protector: Rhidon 2-Pack Tempered Glass
Screen protectors are a great, simple way to keep your display looking shiny, new, and scratch-free for years to come. If you want to maintain the smooth feeling of glass against your fingertip, a tempered glass screen protector is the way to go. This two-pack from Rhidon even comes with tempered glass protectors for the camera housing on the back of your phone!
Stay on top of notifications: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Smartwatches are a great way to read and dismiss notifications without pulling out your phone, but they also make great, convenient fitness trackers. The Galaxy Watch 3 is an excellent option that pairs perfectly with the Galaxy S20 FE, featuring heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen levels, and a rotating bezel that turns like a dial for delightfully tactile navigation through the software.
True wireless earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
There are few accessories as freeing as true wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Live have a bean-like shape that fits extremely comfortably in your ears, and they pack great sound quality and even active noise cancelation. You get 7.5 hours of battery life in each individual earbud, and combined with the charging case, you can net up to 28 hours from a single charge.
Look ma, no wires!: Anker 10W Wireless Charger
Wireless charging is a great, convenient way to top up your phone without needing to fuss with cables. The S20 FE supports up to 15W wireless charging (and even 4.5W reverse wireless charging for powering earbuds from its own battery). This stand will get you most of the way there, and props up the phone so you can still see incoming notifications.
Hands-free, wire-free: iOttie Wireless Charging Easy One Touch Car Mount
A car mount can be a literal life saver, and this one pulls double duty as a 10W wireless charger. It works remarkably simply; just drop the S20 FE down onto the foot of the mount, then it senses the pressure, clamps the phone in place, and starts wirelessly charging. Best of all, you can mount it using either a suction cup or the CD tray you're definitely not using.
Expandable storage: SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD
MicroSD cards may not be as widely supported these days as they once were, but expandable storage is alive and well in the Galaxy S20 FE. In case the 128GB of internal storage (or 256GB, in some cases) still isn't enough to satisfy your storage needs, you can drop a microSD card and double, triple, or any other -uple your storage at the drop of a dime.
Smooth, steady shots: DJI OM4
The Galaxy S20 FE has three fantastic cameras that are all capable of taking some pretty great video, so why not bolster that with a gimbal? There's nothing quite like the almost eerily smooth footage that comes from shooting with a motorized gimbal, and the DJI OM4 is about as compact and easy to use as it gets. It even folds in half for easier travel and packing.
Power on the go: Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Charger with Qi
The S20 FE already has fantastic battery life, but it never hurts to keep a battery pack around, even just for emergency situations. Samsung's recent battery pack has a 10,000mAh capacity — that's enough to charge your phone about three times — at the S20 FE's top speed of 25W over USB-C, and even supports wireless charging at up to 7.5W.
There's no shortage of great accessories
One of the biggest advantages of buying a phone from a major brand like Samsung is having an incredibly wide selection of both first- and third-party accessories, ranging from cases to battery packs, screen protectors, and wireless chargers. At the bare minimum, you should pick up a case like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid if you want to keep your S20 FE from getting scuffed or worse over time, along with a nice tempered glass screen protector.
If you find yourself with some spare cash afterwards, though, my favorite type of accessory by far is true wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Live may look a bit strange (though to be fair, what earbuds don't), but they feel just as great as they sound, and there's just no beating active noise cancelation once you've gotten used to it. Being a video guy, I'm also partial to the DJII OM4, but the whole point is that there are plenty of accessories to fit your needs, no matter what it is that you do!
