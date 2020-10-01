Best Fast Chargers for Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Amazon has finally updated the Fire HD 8 and brought many features that are long overdue including more storage, and an improved quad-core processor. Amazon also brought USB-C to the Fire HD 8 (2020), finally moving away from the extremely outdated micro USB. With the move to USB-C, this makes it possible to quickly charge your tablet, provided that you have at least a 15W charger. These are the best fast chargers you can get for your new Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020).

Fast charge all the things

Seeing what you get from the Fire HD 8 (2020) in a price-to-performance comparison is impressive enough. Now that Amazon has added fast charging with USB-C and you have a "can't miss" tablet for just about everyone. But you'll want to make sure you have the right charger to get the fastest charge possible. That's why we recommend the Anker PowerPort III Nano thanks to its compact design and 18W capacity, to go along with Anker's PowerIQ technology to make sure your device gets charged at the right speeds.

Those who would prefer to get a new charger with a cable that matches will want to check out Samsung's 25W USB-C Wall Charger. Not only does Samsung's charger provide up to 25W of power, but there's a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable so you can keep everything together and matched up. Or you can unplug the USB-C cable and add it to your arsenal of cables to grab in a pinch.