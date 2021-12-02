Best dual-SIM Android phones 2022
The best dual-SIM Android phones let you seamlessly use two SIM cards at the same time. Dual-SIM phones have always been popular in Asian countries, and they're now starting to gain momentum in Western markets. With a dual-SIM phone, you can still use your primary SIM and pick up a local SIM to use on the same device while traveling, negating the need to carry two phones.
OnePlus 8T - 5G Android Smartphone
The OnePlus 8T is still the best dual-SIM phone you can buy in North America. With the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus is emulating Samsung and offering single-SIM variants in the region. And while the 8T launched nearly a year ago, it is incredibly fast; the Snapdragon 865 still holds its own for every task you throw at it, the 120Hz AMOLED panel is just as good, and there's 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and all-day battery with 65W fast charging.
ASUS Zenfone 8 - 5G LTE
The Zenfone 8 takes the best features that you'll find in 2021 flagships and offers them in a smaller form factor. The 5.92-inch AMOLED screen is ideal for one-handed use, and you get a 120Hz refresh rate and the latest internal hardware, including the Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Best of all, it's available directly in the U.S., and the unlocked version works on AT&T and T-Mobile's 5G networks.
Nokia 3.4 - Smartphone
The Nokia 3.4 combines decent hardware reliable in day-to-day use with a large 6.39-inch 720p screen and 4,000mAh battery. You're buying this for the convenience; the Nokia 3.4 works on all carriers in the U.S. and has a dual SIM card slot that lets you use two numbers at the same time, and it has Dual SIM Dual Standby.
Google Pixel 5a 5G
The Pixel 5a 5G is the default option if you want a mid-range phone with a standout camera, clean software, and 5G connectivity. While the phone has a single SIM card slot, it also works with eSIM, giving you the option to use two numbers. You can switch to eSIM for your primary number and use the physical SIM card slot for a secondary number — but there's no Dual SIM Dual Standby.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Global)
Because of carrier pressure, Samsung doesn't offer dual-SIM models for sale in the U.S. However, you can get the global version of the Galaxy S20 FE on Amazon. The device features the Exynos 990, which is based on what you get in the U.S. model. You still get the same excellent value, with the added benefit of a dual SIM slot and Dual SIM Dual Standby, and it works on AT&T and T-Mobile. A year after its launch, the S20 FE continues to be a fantastic overall choice.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro - Smartphone
Want the best hardware on a budget? The Redmi Note 10 Pro ticks all the right boxes. It has a 120Hz AMOLED screen, reliable hardware, great cameras, and a massive battery with 33W fast charging. It isn't available officially in the U.S., but you can get the international unlocked variant on Amazon, and it works just fine on AT&T and T-Mobile. Best of all, it has a dual SIM card slot with Dual SIM Dual Standby.
POCO M3
The POCO M3 has a gorgeous design, two-day battery life thanks to the 6,000mAh battery, large 6.5-inch FHD+ screen, and reliable hardware. Oh, and you're also getting a huge value here. The phone has a dual SIM card tray, offers Dual SIM Dual Standby, and has LTE bands for AT&T and T-Mobile.
These are the best dual-SIM Android phones
The best Android phones all come with a dual-SIM card slot, but because of the carrier-driven ecosystem in the U.S., phone manufacturers like Samsung disable this feature in the region. And with manufacturers like OnePlus following suit, it doesn't look like things will change in the coming years.
The best choice at the moment is the OnePlus 8T; the hardware on offer here should last you well for several years, and there's 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with an insane 65W fast charging system. The OnePlus 8T also has decent cameras, software that's very well optimized for the hardware and is a fantastic choice if you want a phone with dual-SIM connectivity. The phone came with Android 11 out of the box, so it isn't behind the OnePlus 9 series in terms of platform updates.
While there are global unlocked versions of the Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 series up for sale on Amazon U.S., it's not worth the hassle of missing out on warranty, particularly on flagship phones. I recommend the Galaxy S20 FE instead as it has a better value and isn't too far behind the flagships in terms of features.
If you need a more budget-focused option, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the obvious choice. Motorola and Nokia sell many budget phones in the U.S., but if you're willing to lose out on a warranty by picking up the Redmi Note 10 Pro, you'll get much better hardware and a great overall value. The same goes for the POCO M3; no other phone comes close to the M3 in the U.S. in terms of value in this category.
Harish Jonnalagadda is the Asia Editor at Android Central. A reformed hardware modder, he now spends his time covering the Chinese and Indian handset markets. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.
