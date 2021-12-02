Best dual-SIM Android phones 2022

The best dual-SIM Android phones let you seamlessly use two SIM cards at the same time. Dual-SIM phones have always been popular in Asian countries, and they're now starting to gain momentum in Western markets. With a dual-SIM phone, you can still use your primary SIM and pick up a local SIM to use on the same device while traveling, negating the need to carry two phones.

These are the best dual-SIM Android phones

The best Android phones all come with a dual-SIM card slot, but because of the carrier-driven ecosystem in the U.S., phone manufacturers like Samsung disable this feature in the region. And with manufacturers like OnePlus following suit, it doesn't look like things will change in the coming years.

The best choice at the moment is the OnePlus 8T; the hardware on offer here should last you well for several years, and there's 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with an insane 65W fast charging system. The OnePlus 8T also has decent cameras, software that's very well optimized for the hardware and is a fantastic choice if you want a phone with dual-SIM connectivity. The phone came with Android 11 out of the box, so it isn't behind the OnePlus 9 series in terms of platform updates.

While there are global unlocked versions of the Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 series up for sale on Amazon U.S., it's not worth the hassle of missing out on warranty, particularly on flagship phones. I recommend the Galaxy S20 FE instead as it has a better value and isn't too far behind the flagships in terms of features.

If you need a more budget-focused option, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the obvious choice. Motorola and Nokia sell many budget phones in the U.S., but if you're willing to lose out on a warranty by picking up the Redmi Note 10 Pro, you'll get much better hardware and a great overall value. The same goes for the POCO M3; no other phone comes close to the M3 in the U.S. in terms of value in this category.