If you can believe it, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost just a month away. The biggest shopping event of the year always brings an avalanche of sales that give shoppers the unique opportunity to save more than usual on practically any product you could think of.
If you are looking to take your savings to the next level, you can make your purchase with a credit card that elevates your rewards and benefits. We've put together a list of some of the best credit cards you can use to earn the most on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, no matter where you are shopping.
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Simple Cash Back
This is a drop-dead simple card when it comes to rewards, so if you want to know what you're going to earn everywhere all the time, this is a great option. You'll earn unlimited 1.5% cashback on every purchase, every day. There are no rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cashback won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. If you'd like to break out payments on your Black Friday haul, the card features a 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months (15.74%-25.74% variable APR after that), and as a nice bonus you can also take advantage of a $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. This card has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card: A little extra on phones
This is another cash back card, with a focus on rewarding you for using and protecting your technology. Not only will you always earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on purchases, but you can only grab 1.8% cash rewards on qualified digital wallet purchases, like Apple Pay® or Google Pay™, during the first 12 months from account opening. There are no category restrictions or sign ups and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open. Plus, enjoy a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months, a nice way to offset your holiday haul. This card gets even better if you plan on picking up a phone for the holidays or just wanting an easy way to get protection on your existing device. Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card. To top it all off, this card has a $0 Annual Fee.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Big bonus cash
This card is also a no-nonsense cash back card. You will always enjoy unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases, no matter where or what you are buying. That's 1.5% back on every Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and whatever other purchase you make. The card also comes with a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. If you'd like to pay for those purchases over time, you can with the card's 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases (then a variable APR of 16.74% - 25.49%). This card has no annual fee.
Citi® Double Cash Card: Double the fun
This cashback card takes a different spin on how to earn the rewards. While every other card on this list earns solely by spending on your card, this card earns two different ways. You can get 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cashback when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. In order to earn cashback, you must pay at least the minimum due on time. This can be a great option if you want to give yourself a little incentive to pay back your holiday shopping as quickly as possible.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Big time bonus
While the other cards mentioned in this article earn more on general purchases, this card has such a good welcome bonus that we had to include it. You can grab a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months, an easy feat for anyone putting their holiday and regular shopping on this card. You'll also earn 1% cashback on every purchase you make and, for American Express customers, you might be able to snag even more rewards through Amex Offers. Outside of that, American Express has upped the rewards on this card, adding in 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back on transit, 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), and 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. You can also finance your holiday shopping by using an intro APR of 0% for 12 months on purchases (then a variable rate, currently 14.74% to 25.74%). This card does charge a $95 annual fee.
There are of course a ton of other credit cards out there that earn more specific rewards with certain merchants, so if you plan to do all of your shopping at one store, see what kinds of cards would earn you the most there. However, if your shopping will take you across a number of different places, then one of these cards will certainly help you earn no matter where you end up this Black Friday.
