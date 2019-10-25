Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

If you can believe it, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost just a month away. The biggest shopping event of the year always brings an avalanche of sales that give shoppers the unique opportunity to save more than usual on practically any product you could think of.

If you are looking to take your savings to the next level, you can make your purchase with a credit card that elevates your rewards and benefits. We've put together a list of some of the best credit cards you can use to earn the most on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, no matter where you are shopping.

There are of course a ton of other credit cards out there that earn more specific rewards with certain merchants, so if you plan to do all of your shopping at one store, see what kinds of cards would earn you the most there. However, if your shopping will take you across a number of different places, then one of these cards will certainly help you earn no matter where you end up this Black Friday.

