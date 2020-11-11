Best Buy has been running a ton of Black Friday sales since mid-October. Last week wrapped up the "Wish List Sale," and today, Nov. 11, marks the one-day "Treat Yourself Sale." This sale is only one-day long because the My Best Buy Early Access Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 16. That's when Best Buy starts going heavy on the deals from its Black Friday ad, but for now you're getting a lot of those savings plus some unique prices that are only good for today. These savings include everything from $150 off a Vizio M-Series Quantum 70-inch 4K TV to the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner down to just $299.99.

One Day Deal Best Buy Treat Yourself Sale on electronics Save up to $300 on 4K Smart TVs, get $300 off an MSI GF65 gaming laptop, grab some inexpensive wireless earbuds, or even save $200 on a new Roomba 960 robot vacuum. This is a one-day sale that also includes deals from the Best Buy Black Friday ad. Various Prices See at Best Buy

Vizio's 70-inch M-Series Quantum 4K SmartCast TV is down to just $649.99 during the Treat Yourself sale. That's $150 off its regular price and a great low if you're looking to upgrade to a 4K TV this year. It comes with full array backlighting, a super fast processor that delivers great picture, 4K upscaling, and more. It will even optimize your image for Xbox or PlayStation gameplay, which makes it an awesome companion for the new Xbox Series X. It also has Vizio's SmartCast smart platform for accessing all your favorite apps, HDR support, and Chromecast.

The iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner is $200 off its regular price at just $299.99. This robot vacuum has powerful suction. It intelligently maps your floors and cleans the entire level. Even works with homes with pets and is smart enough to recharge when its battery is low just to continue where it left off.

Other ways you can save today include $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Android smartphone, $60 off a Philips Hue 3-bulb starter kit, or $30 off the Fibit Inspire 2 fitness tracker.

Sign up with a Best Buy account to automatically become a My Best Buy member so you're ready for Best Buy's next big Black Friday sale, the My Best Buy early access sale that starts Nov. 16.