Black Friday is just a couple of weeks away and we're now starting to see ads from the big retailers like Target and Kohl's. Even Amazon has given us a glimpse behind the curtain. The latest store to offer up details on its Black Friday promotion is Best Buy with a huge ad covering all manner of products from tech and smart home to TVs and home entertainment, gaming, toys, kitchen appliances, and more.
Deals worth considering
Best Buy is one of the biggest names you're likely to think of when it comes to Black Friday and its ad doesn't disappoint when it comes to major savings. Some of the deals we're seeing here are better than the competition and you can expect Best Buy to be matching prices from places like Amazon and Walmart during the event. My Best Buy members will also receive some nice extra perks during the shopping event too.
Insignia 58-inch 4K Fire TV Editon
The Insignia line of Fire TV sets are already super affordable and highly-rated by those who have them, but this deal on the 58-inch 4K model blows any other deal we've seen before out of the water with a price drop to $199.99. On top of that $280 discount, you'll also get a free Amazon Echo Dot thrown in. These are usually $30-50 and will be $23 during Black Friday. Either way you look at it, it's a decent freebie. This TV is only available at Best Buy, so you know this is going to be the best price on it.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The top-end Beats headphones with active noise-cancellation rarely go on sale, especially this steeply. With $150 off their going rate at Amazon and elsewhere, this is going to be a tough deal to beat (pun not intended). The deal applies to the gray, crystal blue, and desert sand colorways and is available from today.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5
Add a little extra samrt home security with this exceptional Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundle at over half off. Not only do you get the doorbell at one of its best prices to date, you also get Amazon's Echo Show 5 (worth $80) and Ring Chime Pro (worth $50) thrown in at no extra cost. All told, $179.99 for this set is a total steal and you can already get it now. A similar bundle without the Chime Pro is $189 at Amazon right now as a comparison.
Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3
You can use Best Buy's sale to score an 11-inch Samsung Chromebook for only $89 in a deal that is already live on the site. That's $100 off its retail price and much lower than we've seen it go before.
Other deals to keep an eye on:
- Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Home Security System - $399.99 (was $650)
- Apple iPad - $80-100 off
- $100 off Google Pixel 3a
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit - $129.99 (was $190)
- Microsot Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Ediiton Console - $149.99 (was $250)
Deals worth ignoring
As with all Black Friday sales, some of the deals aren't really deals at all. Best Buy's ad is pretty great for the most part, but there are still a few duds in there with products that we have seen go lower or will be available elsewhere for less.
- Amazon Echo Dot (will be cheaper directly at Amazon)
- Apple HomePod (went lower than advertized price last year)
- Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatches
Store information
A number of Best Buy's deals have already begun, just look out for the "Black Friday price now" label and you know you're getting the best deal on it. Physical stores are set to open from 5pm on Thanksgiving before closing at 1am. Stores will then re-open on Black Friday at 8am and close at 10pm. There are several additional Doorbuster deals that will be made available from 8am on Black Friday itself. Supply will be limited for these items and tickets will be handed out to those waiting in line.
Some deals will only be available to My Best Buy members, so you want ot sign up for free before the event kicks off to ensure you see all of the deals.
