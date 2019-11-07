Black Friday is just a couple of weeks away and we're now starting to see ads from the big retailers like Target and Kohl's. Even Amazon has given us a glimpse behind the curtain. The latest store to offer up details on its Black Friday promotion is Best Buy with a huge ad covering all manner of products from tech and smart home to TVs and home entertainment, gaming, toys, kitchen appliances, and more. Deals worth considering Best Buy is one of the biggest names you're likely to think of when it comes to Black Friday and its ad doesn't disappoint when it comes to major savings. Some of the deals we're seeing here are better than the competition and you can expect Best Buy to be matching prices from places like Amazon and Walmart during the event. My Best Buy members will also receive some nice extra perks during the shopping event too. Insignia 58-inch 4K Fire TV Editon

Source: Insignia

The Insignia line of Fire TV sets are already super affordable and highly-rated by those who have them, but this deal on the 58-inch 4K model blows any other deal we've seen before out of the water with a price drop to $199.99. On top of that $280 discount, you'll also get a free Amazon Echo Dot thrown in. These are usually $30-50 and will be $23 during Black Friday. Either way you look at it, it's a decent freebie. This TV is only available at Best Buy, so you know this is going to be the best price on it. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Source: Beats

The top-end Beats headphones with active noise-cancellation rarely go on sale, especially this steeply. With $150 off their going rate at Amazon and elsewhere, this is going to be a tough deal to beat (pun not intended). The deal applies to the gray, crystal blue, and desert sand colorways and is available from today. Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

Source: Amazon

Add a little extra samrt home security with this exceptional Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundle at over half off. Not only do you get the doorbell at one of its best prices to date, you also get Amazon's Echo Show 5 (worth $80) and Ring Chime Pro (worth $50) thrown in at no extra cost. All told, $179.99 for this set is a total steal and you can already get it now. A similar bundle without the Chime Pro is $189 at Amazon right now as a comparison. Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3