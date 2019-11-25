Earbuds are available in two distinct styles: regular earbuds like the ones bundled with your phone rest outside your ear canal, and in-ear headphones. In-ear headphones are designed to fit inside your ear canal, providing a tight seal and great noise isolation. In-ear headphones are a decent option if you have issues with the way regular earbuds fit around your ears, and they're also better suited for workouts as they're less prone to fall out. But in-ear options usually tend to be costlier than your average earbuds.

On-ear headphones rest on the outer ears (hence the name), and usually tend to be compact. They have small ear cups and a lightweight design, which is great for portability. Most on-ear models also fold down, making them the ideal option for daily commutes. That said, you're trading portability for sound quality, as most on-ear options have smaller drivers because of size constraints. Also, as these headphones sit on your ears, they're not as comfortable as over-ear models.

Over-ear headphones feature large ear pads that fully encircle your ear, providing a comfortable fit for all-day listening. The design also allows for a tight seal around your ears, and that's why most headphones that offer noise cancellation are built around an over-ear structure. As the drivers in these headphones are located away from your ear, you get a wide soundstage that's closer to what you'd hear from a speaker. The downside is that most over-ear headphones tend to be bulky.

Headphones come in a lot of sizes and designs, but they can largely be categorized into four segments: on-ear, over-ear, earbuds, and true wireless. Choosing between the four is a matter of personal preference, but let's take a look at how the various styles differ.

Let's break down some of the differences, what to look for, and see what kind of deals are available right now.

There are a lot of options available out there if you're in the market for Bluetooth headphones. There's a decent amount of variety to choose from as well: some of them are totally wireless, some of them go in your ears, some of them on your ears, some with noise cancellation, and well, you get the point. Picking the right pair of headphones can be a hard task, but there are a few things to take into consideration before clicking the buy button on a pair during Black Friday.

In recent years, we've seen a wave of true wireless headphones in the market. As the name suggests, these headphones don't have a connecting cord between the two earbuds, which allows for more freedom. These headphones tend to feature a mic in each earbud, and are increasingly becoming popular for their lightweight design and portability.

Now that you understand the differences between various styles of headphones, let's break down some of the differentiating features.

Wireless vs. True Wireless: What's the difference?

Wireless headphones have been around for a while now, but in recent years we've seen the emergence of true wireless options. The main difference between the two is that with true wireless, there is no cord between the two earbuds, making them truly portable. As there's no wire in between, each earbud houses its own battery and mic, with playback controls usually located on one earbud.

The true wireless design is great for workouts or your daily commute, but because of the inherent nature of the earbuds, battery life tends to be limited when compared to regular wireless options. That said, true wireless earbuds come in a charging case that holds a battery for charging the earbuds on the go. You'll just need to charge the case instead of the individual earbuds.

Bluetooth 5.0: Do my headphones need this?

Bluetooth 5.0 is the latest version of the Bluetooth standard, providing better range and lower latency. The smartphone industry went all-in on Bluetooth 5.0, and if you're reading this on a phone that you picked up in the last two years, there's a good chance it has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Audio manufacturers haven't embraced the technology with as much zeal, with most major brands still offering headphones based on Bluetooth 4.0 or 4.2. One of the main benefits of Bluetooth 5.0 is better battery life for products like headphones, but audio makers have resorted to using different techniques of their own to maximize battery life over the years. For instance, Sony's popular WH-1000XM3 works off of Bluetooth 4.2, but it has 20-hour battery life. So no, you don't need to buy headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 just yet.

What about noise cancelling? Do my headphones really need it?

Based on your use case, noise cancellation could be the defining attribute when picking up a new pair of headphones. If you travel a lot or take public transportation, having a pair of headphones that can effectively tune out ambient noise makes all the difference in the world. Most high-end headphones let you select the level of noise isolation as well, providing a decent middle-ground.

Noise cancelling headphones are particularly useful for flights, giving you the ability to drone out the sounds of the engines, fellow passengers, and importantly, crying babies. They're also a great option if you're home and want to focus on work by tuning out all external sounds.

Does brand name really matter for wireless headphones?

Broadly, no. More often than not, you're paying a premium for the brand name. Most budget options that cost around $50 to $100 deliver the same sound quality as headphones that cost thrice as much. The only time you should invest in a high-end pair of headphones is for a standout feature that you won't find on an affordable option, such as noise cancellation. There are budget headphones that offer noise cancellation, but it isn't nearly as good as what you'd find on the latest from Sony or Bose.

What's the minimum I should spend on wireless headphones?

There used to be a point when decent wireless headphones cost well over $100, but that isn't true anymore. Nowadays, you can find a pair of Bluetooth headphones with the high-fidelity AptX codec for well under $50. Figure out what style suits you best — over-ear, in-ear, or true wireless — and pick a budget. There's a good chance that you'll be able to find a pair of headphones to your liking during Black Friday.

Best Black Friday wireless headphone deals