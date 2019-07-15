Deals are aplenty this Amazon Prime Day, and while there are tons of expensive goodies to pick up, there's also a lot being sold for cheap. In fact, we've found a lot of great deals for $10 and under. Here, we've rounded up our favorite affordable deals to help you discover your next great Prime Day find.

Add some storage: Samsung 32GB MicroSDHC

Have a phone with expandable storage and need just a little bit more space? Samsung's 32GB microSD card gives your phone some added wiggle room at an exceptional price for Prime Day. It comes with fast data speeds and a 10-year limited warranty.

$6 (was $8) at Amazon

Charge in the car: AINOPE Car Charger

If you often find your phone with a low battery while in the car, it's probably time to get a car charger. AINOPE's has two 2.4A USB outputs, allowing you to charge two handsets at once. For peace of mind, there are built-in safeguards to prevent any overheating or excessive currents.

$9 (was $13) at Amazon

Stay safe on the road: Mpow Car Phone Mount

Speaking of phones in the car, it's also time for you to get a phone mount. Mpow makes one that easily attaches to your dashboard, and once installed, it can be customized and positioned in a variety of different ways. For safely following turn-by-turn navigation, it's fantastic.

$9 (was $11) at Amazon

Plug it in: PNY Turbo 64GB Flash Drive

Flash drives aren't the most exciting things, but there are times when you just need one. If you do, Prime Day is the time to buy. You can get this PNY one with 64GB of storage, enough to store close to 12,000 songs. It works with USB 2.0 and 3.0 and can easily attach to a keychain.

$6 (was $8) at Amazon

Smart plug: Aoycocr Smart Plug

If you're a smart home enthusiast or novice, this is a crazy good deal on a smart plug. Just plug the plug into your outlet, set it up via the companion mobile app, and you can remotely control it using Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT. For the price, you can't do any better.

$8 (was $10) at Amazon

Good old cables: AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB-A

With USB-C becoming more and more prominent on all of our gadgets, it's a good idea to have a spare USB-C to USB-A cable lying around just in case you need it. From AmazonBasics, this discounted option has 10Gbps transfer speeds and a one-year limited warranty.

$7 (was $10) at Amazon

Keep going and going: BONAI AAA Rechargeable Batteries

AAA batteries are often used for remotes, cameras, and other smaller gadgets, and BONAI's rechargeable ones are really great for their low price during Prime Day. You get a pack of eight and each one rated to be recharged up to 1200 times. These things will pay for themselves.

$8 (was $10) at Amazon

Always clean: AUTENPOO Lens Cleaning Wipes

Phones, tablets, and smartwatches always get dirty. If you want to keep them clean, you'll want to pick up these lens wipes. You get a package of 110, and each wipe is individually wrapped and pre-moistened. If you need to keep your tech clean on a budget, this is a great pick up.

$7 (was $9) at Amazon

Clean water everywhere: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Taking a step outside of the tech realm, we really recommend checking out the LifeStraw if you have around ten dollars to spend this Prime Day. Stick it in any body of water, suck through the straw, and it eliminates 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria every single time.

$9 (was $18) at Amazon

So many goodies for under $10

With a little bit of patience and know-how, you can find some excellent Prime Day deals for $10 or less. One of our favorite discoveries is the Samsung 32GB MicroSDHC. This is already a pretty affordable card, but the fact that you can currently get 32GB of extra storage for your phone/tablet for a little more than $5 is crazy. No, it's not the absolute most storage you can get, but if you only need room for a few more apps/games, it's a good and affordable choice.

Another great choice is the Mpow Car Phone Mount. For those times when you need to use your phone for whatever reason in the car, it's so much safer to do so with a car mount rather than holding your phone in one hand with the other on the steering wheel.

Lastly, if you want something a bit more fun, we suggest checking out the Aoycocr Smart Plug. Smart plugs in general are really great essentials for any smart home, and when you can get one that's this cheap, you can add multiple to each room of your house without breaking the bank.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals