Best Amazon Echo Dot mounts 2022

As some of the best Alexa speakers around the Echo Dot is a super affordable way to have to get the smart assistant into your home. But when you want to tuck it away, make sure that you have one of the best Echo Dot mounts available. This can keep your counters and surfaces decluttered so that you can catch up on the latest news, put items on your shopping list, listen to music, play audiobooks, and so much more without needlessly taking up counter space. We've gathered the best Echo Dot mounting options to make your home sleek and tidy. Whether you have the latest 4th generation Echo Dot or an older model — we've got you covered.

Made for Echo Dot 4th Gen

Holds them all (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Gen) Delidigi Echo Dot Shelf $16 at Amazon This shelf mount can hold all versions of the Echo Dot, as well as devices like the Nest Mini. You screw it into the wall, and a shelf supports the Echo Dot, while the excess cord gets wrapped up beneath the device. It's a great way to get all of your Echo clutter off the counter. Made for Amazon (4th Gen) EchoGear Echo Dot (4th generation) wall mount $17 at Amazon This mount is part of the Made for Amazon program, so you can trust that it is built to spec and approved by the makes of the Echo Dot (4th Gen). It allows the power cord to be tucked around the back side, and you can rotate your Echo Dot to access the touch controls better. See-through shelf HomeMount Dot4 Generation wall mount $14 at Amazon We love how this Echo Dot shelf just sort of fades out of your vision thanks to its transparent plastic construction. It won't clash with any of the new Echo Dot (4th Gen) colors, and it will allow you to see the bottom LED ring easily from afar. You can purchase in packs of one or two shelves.

Made for Echo Dot 3rd Gen

Everyman (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Gen) Made for Amazon outlet shelf $15 at Amazon This universal mount is designed to be used by every Echo Dot made to date, including 1st Gen. It installs over an outlet and provides a perch to keep your Alexa device out of the way, so the other half of the outlet is usable. Since it's so close to the plug, you won't have to worry about unsightly cables reaching down your wall. It comes in black and white. In the wall (3rd Gen) Mount Genie Flush Mount (3rd Gen) $22 at Amazon Place your 3rd Gen Echo Dot in any ceiling or wall of your home for a more modern Alexa experience. This mount kit comes with a puck-like cavity, a 6-foot power extension cable, and a speaker grill. You'll be able to see your Echo Dot's lights through the holes and even press the buttons through the grill. Cable-free (3rd Gen) Matone outlet wall mount holder for Dot 3rd Generation $10 at Amazon This outlet mount allows you to keep ugly cables tucked away for a cleaner-looking room. It has an elegant design that will look classy in any bedroom, living room, or kitchen. No screws or nails are required for installation — just plug everything into place, and it will be good to go. Stick it to 'em (3rd Gen) Brainwavz screwless wall & ceiling mount $19 at Amazon This mount comes with a pair of adhesive strips similar to what you get with Command Hooks. Apply the strips to the back of the mount and press it onto your wall for a reliable hold. It'll work for mounting on your ceiling or a wall without needing to drill holes. From every angle HomTek Echo 360-degree Echo Dot Stand (3rd Gen) $14 at Amazon Sometimes the problem is not counter space, but the fact that your Echo Dot isn't as easily accessible and can't be heard as well. This adjustable 360-degree stand addresses that issue, allowing you to better see and hear your Echo Dot from any direction. Tuck away the cord (3rd Gen) Wideplore Echo Dot Wall Mount $14 at Amazon This clean-looking mount has a nifty trick up its sleeve — you can wrap the excess cord behind the mount for a more seamless setup. Also, if you'd rather not put holes in the wall by screwing in the mount, you can affix it to any surface with the included 3M adhesive strips.

Made for Echo Dot 1st and 2nd Gen

Tri-tip steel (2nd Gen) eBoot Solid Metal Wall Mount $11 at Amazon If you're looking for a sturdy mount, you can't go wrong with this steel-plated one. It holds your 2nd Gen Echo Dot in place with the help of three prongs. Installation is simple since you'll only need to use one screw to get it where you want it. Choose either black or white to match your device. Tucked away MTSmart Outlet Echo Dot Mount $13 at Amazon This mount for the Echo Dot (2nd Gen) may appear like any other at first glance, but if you look more closely, you can see what the real feature here is. This mount allows you to completely tuck and hide away any excess cords for a clean, mess-free look. Hide away (2nd Gen) Mount Genie Flush Mount 2nd Gen $14 at Amazon Place your Echo Dot into your wall or ceiling using this built-in mount. The installation will be a bit more work than the others on this list, but you won't have to deal with unsightly cables or a bulky eyesore. It comes with a 10-foot cord to help you install it wherever you'd like. The puck-like cavity also helps sound travel.

Is there an Echo in here?

As you can see, there are several different mounts out there, particularly second, third, and fourth-generation Echo Dots (1st Gen mounts are super scarce). When deciding which one to get, you'll want to consider price, whether or not you mind seeing cables if you want your Alexa device near an outlet how exactly you want to mount it. There are many options, and you can have a mix throughout your home.

We really like the EchoGear Outlet Shelf since it can hold any Generation Echo Dot that has come out so far. Unless Amazon drastically changes the look of the Echo Dot, this mount will still be usable for many generations to come. It also helps hide away cables by plugging directly into an outlet and will keep your space looking tidy. If you'd like something that doesn't mount around an outlet, you should consider the Mount Genie Flush Mount for either 2nd Gen or 3rd Gen. It helps you completely hide the device away like a regular speaker in your wall or ceiling. Super sleek, huh?