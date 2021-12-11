Best smart doorbells that support Alexa 2022

I started researching the best smart doorbells compatible with Alexa because I'm an introvert by nature. Indeed, one of the things I love most about smart doorbells is the ability not to have to get off of my keister and answer every knock or ring at the front door. We've compiled a few great picks here, but my favorite is the Ring Video Doorbell 3. There are plenty of good devices on this list, so be sure to check them out and see what might be the best fit for your situation.

Best overall for Alexa: Ring Video Doorbell 3

Ring - Video Doorbell 3 Plus - Satin Nickel A premium Alexa doorbell for a mid-range price Today's Best Deals Recommended Retailer View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Walmart HD quality video Can power with a battery or wired connection Uses infrared night vision Interchangeable faceplates to customize the appearance No Pre-Roll video Requires subscription to access recordings

It may seem a cop-out to pick a Ring product as my top choice, but the fact is that since Amazon purchased the smart home products company, it has been churning out quality products that work well with Alexa. Once again, the company took what was popular and successful from the previous generation device (the Ring Video Doorbell 2) and made some tweaks to make it even better.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 brings 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi support, advanced motion detection, and custom motion and audio privacy zones. It comes in two colors, but you can also purchase many first and third-party faceplates to change up your doorbell look.

This device was introduced alongside the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, and for the most part, shares all of the same features as its more expensive sibling, except pre-roll video. Pre-roll video is footage that is shot a few seconds before the button on the doorbell is pressed and can give you a bit of context about your visitor(s). If that's something you're interested in, you'll need to fork over extra cash just to get it. If it doesn't matter that much to you, save your money for the Ring Protect subscription!

Speaking of subscriptions, Ring's Protect plans are some of the most affordable and comprehensive around. Starting at $30 per year on up to $100 per year, they offer video history for 60 days, video saving and sharing, extended device warranties, and the ability to connect with Ring Alarm monitoring.

Best budget doorbell: Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

Ring Video Doorbell (2020 release) 1080p HD video An inexpensive smart doorbell Today's Best Deals $100 at Amazon Most affordable Ring doorbell 1080p recording and night vision Improved privacy zones and audio privacy No infrared night vision Requires subscription to access recordings

Once you install your Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and ask Alexa to discover new devices, you can start checking on who is at the door on the Fire TV from the comfort of your couch. Interacting with people at the door while you are elsewhere is undoubtedly a great convenience feature, but it's also a safety feature as well. Having that heads up that a camera and microphone can offer protection if you're by yourself and are unsure of your mysterious visitor.

This second-generation video doorbell now records in 1080p with night vision, so you get a much better viewing experience. As with its more premium models, Ring brought privacy zones and audio privacy capabilities to this entry-level device. It is motion-activated, so even if someone doesn't "ring" the doorbell, you can still see if they were snooping around your front stoop.

While it is true that Ring requires a subscription to view and access video recordings and your archive, the Ring plans start as low as $3 a month. The field of view is slightly smaller than on the Ring Video Doorbell 3, but that shouldn't make too much of a difference when it comes to most front porch spaces. While this device works on the 2.4GHz spectrum that is good for devices further from your router, you won't be able to take advantage of the faster speeds of your 5GHz network.

Best view: Arlo Video Doorbell

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired - HD Video See more Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart 180-degree field of view 1080p HDR video Arlo Foresight pre-roll footage 1:1 aspect ratio Three months of Arlo Smart included Need subscription to access recordings Can't store video locally

Arlo devices typically do well in our security camera roundups because they are feature-packed for a fair price. The Arlo Video Doorbell brings a lot of the same great capabilities as others on this list and bests them in one key area: field of view.

The Arlo Video Doorbell has a 180-degree field of view and records at a 1:1 aspect ratio instead of 16:9 like most video doorbells. This means that you get to see more above and below your subject while still seeing a lot of the side to side.

Arlo takes that concept of seeing further by building in what it calls Foresight, or pre-roll recording to the device. This lets you see what happens from the moment motion is detected to the point where the button is pressed, and the video is recorded.

While it's unfortunate that you can't record locally, like with other Arlo cameras, you do get the benefit of three months of Arlo's Smart cloud storage. After those three months are up, you'll have to pay for the subscription if you want to be able to access your recordings.

Best style: August Doorbell Cam Pro

August Doorbell Cam Pro Gorgeous doorbell Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $150 at Walmart 330 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Full HD camera with built-in floodlight Free video storage for 24 hours Pairs with August smart locks for remote entry Only wired option available Additional storage requires premium plans The odd shape may present installation challenges

August is a smart home devices company that has built a solid reputation for itself, particularly for smart door products. The August smart locks are some of the most advanced and highest-rated around, so it should come as no surprise that it offers one of my favorite smart doorbell devices: the August Doorbell Cam Pro.

A major reason you might elect to go with this doorbell over others is its integration with August's smart locks. You can easily let friends or family into your home remotely through the app or via Alexa. Installing this device might present some headaches for the non-technical, as it only comes in a wired version, and its unusual shape (square vs. rectangle) might present some mounting challenges. This thing just looks cool. While some of the doorbells from Ring, Nest, and others have a very utilitarian look and feel, this beauty from August looks like a doorbell from the future.

The 960x1280 camera has the convenience of a built-in, motion-activated floodlight so that it can record full-color HD footage, even at night. It has a narrower field of view than some of the competition, which might not make it ideal for wide porches or for viewing your full front yard. August generously offers up to 24 hours of free video storage with its basic subscription, which comes included with the purchase of your Doorbell cam. However, to get more storage, you'll need to sign up for its Premium or Premium Plus options, which are still a good bargain.

Best value: eufy Video Doorbell

eufy Video Doorbell No hidden strangers or fees Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Walmart Wireless chime included Free storage with no subscription fees HD resolution, HDR, and Distortion Correction Water-resistant Wired connection only Professional installation may be required Person identification and motion detection is buggy

The eufy brand may not be familiar to you, but you probably know its parent company, Anker, which also makes products that work with Alexa. The eufy Video Doorbell is a great value for many reasons, including its quality hardware specs and its great storage solution.

This doorbell has a wide-angle field of view, a motion-activated camera that can record five seconds before the initial alert you receive, and it can record 2K HD video for clearer playback. Speaking of video playback, the eufy Video Doorbell comes with 4GB of local storage secured with 256-bit military-grade encryption, so your footage stays on-site and secure. Eufy does not charge any monthly or annual fees to access that storage. The device is also IP65 water-resistant and has 180-day battery life.

As with most of these smart cameras, the eufy Video Doorbell allows you to interact with visitors through the app or via Alexa, but perhaps the coolest feature is that you can set up pre-recorded responses for when you're unavailable or "unavailable." You can program the doorbell to tell the delivery person to "just leave it on the porch, please."

Since this doorbell requires a wired connection and may not work with existing chimes, professional installation may be recommended for some folks who might not be handy. It's also worth noting that many have questioned the accuracy of eufy's person/motion detection features, saying that they get more false positives than expected. If you have shrubs or trees near the front door, this is something you may want to keep in mind.

Best for renters: Ring Peephole Cam

Ring Peephole Cam Eye spy people through the peephole Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $150 at Amazon HD video recording Passthrough peephole Knock detection feature Same great smart features as found on other Ring doorbells Requires subscription to access recordings Need a peephole to use Doesn't support HDR video

I say this doorbell is best for renters, but really it's great for anyone who has a solid door with a peephole in it (or space for a peephole). With minimal installation, you get three products in one device — a doorbell, a peephole, and a camera. Now that's value!

Ring has done a great job in creating a product that even a layperson like me can install easily (and without wires!), and it included most of its best tech smarts in the process. That being said, if your door doesn't already have a peephole, you'll have to physically drill one. If that describes your situation, then this may not be the best option for you.

This doorbell features a 1080p HD video camera that allows you to interact with people at your doorstep through your Alexa device or in the Ring app. The camera doesn't record HDR video, and while the field of view is still better than most, it's slightly lower than the Ring Video Doorbell 2. Recordings are triggered by a motion sensor that you can customize to set motion zones and only receive notifications if those areas are activated.

One cool feature that the Peephole Cam offers that no other Ring Doorbell can claim is Knock Detection. Because this device is located where the peephole is and not where a traditional doorbell would be, some visitors may not know that you have a doorbell. So if they simply knock on the door out of habit, you'll still get a notification that you have a guest, just like you would if they press the doorbell button. Insert your knock-knock jokes here, Alexa.

Best without a camera: Arlo Audio Doorbell

Perhaps you aren't looking to spend a lot of money, but you still want some smart functionality for your doorbell. Maybe you don't have an Echo Show or Fire TV and can't easily look at the video feeds without opening an app on your phone like an animal. Whatever the case, we have a solution for you in the Arlo Audio Doorbell.

With the Arlo Audio Doorbell, you can still utilize Alexa's services to interact with visitors through your Echo or Echo Dot by using your voice. Perhaps, even more interesting is how visitors can record messages for you through the device, which you can listen to remotely or at your leisure.

As mentioned above, this doorbell does not feature a camera. Still, you can connect it to an existing Arlo smart camera to get the same benefits as some of the more premium video doorbells. Alternatively, you can start with just the Audio Doorbell and pick up an Arlo smart camera later to save money in the near term. Another potential drawback to this device is that it requires a smart hub, which you'll have to purchase separately if you want it to work with Alexa.

Alexa, who's at the door?

I'm on record saying that a smart doorbell is one of the most useful smart home devices you can get for your home. Whether you use it because you're a lazy couch potato like me, or you appreciate the added safety feature of knowing who is on your property if you're home alone, a smart doorbell is a sound investment in home security.

If you are even a casual user of Alexa and Alexa devices, I recommend you get one of the great products from Ring, like the Ring Video Doorbell 3. This device gives you full HD video, affordable storage plans, and excellent Alexa integration.

If Ring isn't for you, there are plenty of other great smart doorbell manufacturers with products that work well with Alexa, like August, eufy, and Arlo. Regardless of your style, budget, or preference, there is bound to be a great option for you on this list.

