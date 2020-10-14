We've seen hundreds upon hundreds of Prime Day deals, and while most are pretty great, there are others that are so good, everyone should know about them before the sale comes to an end later tonight.
From heavily discounted Ring Video Doorbells to major savings on Echo smart devices and Fire tablets, these offers are primarily only available to those who are Amazon Prime members. However, if you're not a member but you see a deal you want to take advantage of, you can simply start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to become eligible for any of Prime Day's discounts.
40 best Prime Day deals
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $19.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a 1-year family plan for just $20 through Prime Day! That's nearly $50 off its regular cost.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited | $18.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and even comes with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit with Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit along with an Echo Dot at a discount of $130 today. The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender, though 8-piece and 14-piece versions of the alarm system are also on sale today and include the free Echo Dot as well.
Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features a display that reads like a real book page rather than a screen! Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price while supplies last.
Apple AirPods | $114.99 at Amazon
Save nearly $45 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon during Prime Day! These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to help you keep them powered up while away from home.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Up to 40% off Kitchen Essentials from Le Creuset, USA Pan, Corelle and more
Amazon is offering discounts on Kitchen favorites from popular brands like Le Creuset and USA Pan while supplies last. Grab a new set of pots and pans, buy a new tumbler, find reusable food containers at a discount, and more.
Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we've ever seen. Can't beat the best. You also score a free $25 gift card with the purchase.
Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon
Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell with your Prime membership today. This doorbell lets you see and speak with whoever's at your door using an app on your phone. You'll even score a free Echo Dot with the purchase.
Prime Video Channels 2-month subscriptions | $0.99 at Amazon
Subscribe to select Prime Video Channels and score two months of access for only $1 right now! This deal is valid on services like Showtime, Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, Urban Movie Channel, A&E Crime Central, UP Faith & Family, Sundance Now, PBS Documentaries, and more. Your subscription will renew at its regular price after two months have passed unless you cancel your subscription.
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL | Starting at $449 at Amazon
After a new Google Pixel phone this Prime Day? Amazon's got you covered with Pixel 4 and 4 XL models discounted by as much as $350 while supplies last.
Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $849.99 at Amazon
The latest model of Apple's MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It's currently $100 off with an additional $50 discount that appears at checkout to save you $150 total off its regular price.
Blink Outdoor 2-camera Kit | $109.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $70 off the Blink Outdoor home security 2-camera kit today. These wireless cameras let you monitor your home day and night using an app on your phone. They can run for up to two years on just two AA lithium batteries and let you see, hear, and speak with visitors via the 2-way audio and live video feed.
JBL Boombox Speakers | $279.95 at Amazon
Amazon's taking $120 off the price of the JBL Boombox portable Bluetooth speaker exclusively during Prime Day. You can grab this speaker in your choice of black, camouflage, or green while supplies last.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch | $127.95 at Amazon
The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is now discounted by over $50 at Amazon! This health & fitness smartwatch features heart rate tracking, built-in Alexa, and can even track your sleep. Best of all, it can receive notifications directly from your smartphone.
Echo Flex bundles | from $9.99 at Amazon
The Echo Flex is currently $15 off at Amazon, meaning Prime members can grab this mini smart speaker for only $10 for a limited time. You can also bundle it with an Amazon Smart Plug for $5 more or with other devices like a smart clock or smart night light for $12 extra.
DJI Mavic Mini Combo | $399 at Amazon
Save $100 on the DJI Mavic Mini Combo today at Amazon with your Prime membership. This bundle includes the Mavic Mini drone along with several essential accessories to improve your flighttime, from spare propellers and control sticks to spare batteries, an 18W USB charger, a carrying bag, and more.
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon
Grab Ring's Peephole Cam with a free Amazon Echo Dot at $100 off the regular cost. Using the Echo Dot, you'll be able to speak with whoever's at your door before ever opening it. Other devices will even let you see who's there using the Peephole Cam's live video feed.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device, and today's deal saves you $100 off its usual cost.
Kindle Oasis | $174.99 at Amazon
The best Kindle eReader is currently discounted by $75 at Amazon! This model features an 8GB storage capacity, though you can also grab the 32GB model on sale for $200 today. These Kindles are water-resistant, have an adjustable warm light, and feature integrated page-turn buttons.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Sonos Playbase | $530.55 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and nearly $170 off its full price.
Apple iPad mini | $335.98 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Up to 35% off data storage from Western Digital and Sandisk
Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.
Echo Studio with Philips Hue smart bulbs | $149.99 at Amazon
The Echo Studio is currently $50 off at Amazon, and you can also score two free Philips Hue Smart Bulbs along with the purchase! That's an added $30 value!
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon through Prime Day! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Sony Xperia 1 with XM3 headphones | $749.99 at Amazon
Get one of last year's most underrated flagships AND an incredible pair of noise-canceling headphones at $550 off the regular price. Sony's Xperia 1 has a 4K HDR display and powerful video features, while the wireless WH-1000XM3s offer touch controls and passthrough audio.
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $199 at Amazon
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's at its lowest price in Amazon history and heavily discounted from its original price of $369.
BLACK+DECKER Cordless Drill Combo Kit | $150.53 at Amazon
This Black+Decker cordless drill features a powerful 20V MAX motor that can power through nearly any DIY project. With this kit, you'll also receive a sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver attachments, along with a 20V MAX lithium ion battery and several other accessories all bundled together in a hard-shell carry case.
Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Washer | $103.99 at Amazon
Clean up outside your home with Sun Joe's electric high pressure washer. This 14.5-amp model features 2030 Max PSI / 1.76 GPM and can help you wash the grime and dirt off everything from your home and driveway to your car or truck, boat, lawn equipment, and more — all at $45 off its regular cost.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at a $60 discount via Amazon right now. This Prime Exclusive deal scores you the tablet along with a kid-proof case, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!
Up to 45% off Android smartphones
Celebrate Prime Day with a new Android phone at up to 45% off the original cost! This selection at Amazon has discounts on devices by Motorola, LG, Samsung, and Sony, including both unlocked and locked devices while supplies last.
iRobot Robot Vacuums | Up to 38% off at Amazon
Control these smart robot vacuum cleaners using an app on your phone, or even with your voice and a compatible Alexa device. Today's sale can save you up to $200 off the cost of the vacuum you choose, so don't delay!
Memory foam mattresses and toppers | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Begin controlling your microwave with your voice with the AmazonBasics Microwave. This bundle includes the Echo Dot smart speaker at $40 off the set's regular price.
Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10
Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on a future purchase when you spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day. The credit is applied to your account automatically within two days.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
