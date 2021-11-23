BLU is known for its range of no-frills Android phones, and now three of the manufacturer's bargain-bucket handsets are cheaper than ever for Black Friday. Best Buy has the BLU V50, V81 and V91 available for $20 off right now, which brings the price of the cheapest model down to just $99.

Elsewhere, that money could buy you five Apple cleaning cloths, or approximately half of a single Mac Pro wheel.

So we're not exactly talking flagship phone money here, but these are decent savings on what are already very cheap phones. With the BLU V50, thrifty Android buyers can pick up a basic handset with 32GB of storage, a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Nothing to turn heads, sure, but it should take care of the basics.

Save up to $20 on cheap BLU phones