BLU is known for its range of no-frills Android phones, and now three of the manufacturer's bargain-bucket handsets are cheaper than ever for Black Friday. Best Buy has the BLU V50, V81 and V91 available for $20 off right now, which brings the price of the cheapest model down to just $99.

Elsewhere, that money could buy you five Apple cleaning cloths, or approximately half of a single Mac Pro wheel.

So we're not exactly talking flagship phone money here, but these are decent savings on what are already very cheap phones. With the BLU V50, thrifty Android buyers can pick up a basic handset with 32GB of storage, a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Nothing to turn heads, sure, but it should take care of the basics.

Save up to $20 on cheap BLU phones

Blu V50

BLU V50, V81 & V91

BLU's range of basic Android phones suit a range of budgets in the low-end segment, and for Black Friday these three are $20 off at Best Buy.

The BLU V81, for $119.99 steps things up with a larger display, faster processor, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, along with a dual-camera array around the back. And the V91, the most expensive at $179.99, boasts 4GB RAM and 128GB storage along with quad cameras and a hole-punch in-display selfie camera.

Best Buy offers a 14-day return period on these three phones, as well as further savings if you trade in your current phone.

That said, if you want to spend a little bit more while still buying within the "budget" price range, you might want to take a look at B&H's Pixel 3 XL deal, which will get you a more up-to-date phone for a bit more than the top-end BLU model linked above.

That deal will set you back $199. (Ten cloths, or 1.14 wheels.)

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.