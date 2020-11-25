Black Friday 2020 deals are well underway, with there being massive discounts on everything from phones to kitchen gear. Among all of those, one deal has stuck out as one of the best.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is our favorite Android phone of the entire year, largely due to the fact that it offers a flagship-like experience for hundreds less than the regular S20 and S20+. It's a fantastic purchase at the full retail price of $700, but right now for Black Friday, it can be yours for just $550.
That's the lowest price we've seen yet for the S20 FE, and as you might expect, it's created a lot of commotion in the AC forums.
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to buy the Galaxy S20 FE for $550 during Black Friday?
There are tons of Black Friday deals to keep your wallet busy this year, but one that stands out above the rest is the Galaxy S20 FE for $150 off its retail price. This brings the phone down to just $550, which is an amazing price given everything the S20 FE brings to the table.
