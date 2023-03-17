Exclusive short-term NordVPN deal just for our readers

NordVPN is not only one of the best VPN services, but it's also one of the cheapest. That doesn't stop it from offering some pretty great deals, and this week is one of its best!

From now through March 22, our readers can get 59% off a 2-year subscription plan. That means for $3.32/mo ($79.68 total) (opens in new tab) you can secure your devices - computers and cellphones - while also taking advantage of NordVPNs unique features, like its double VPN, over 5,500 secure servers in 60 countries, and no-logging guarantee.

To get this great deal, use the code NORDEXCLUSIVE when you check out and the discount will automatically be applied. And you'll get an extra three months added to your subscription for free!

If you don't see this deal when you visit NordVPN, that's okay! You can click through our links to NordVPN to see the deal. But using the above coupon will still work when you're ready to buy.

Why you need to grab this NordVPN right now!

NordVPN is extremely secure with a unique double VPN feature that sends your data through its encryption twice, just to make sure there's no way to trace it back to you. It also has a double kill switch to make sure you're shielded if your internet connection drops.

This VPN is great for unlocking geo-restricted content and even works with several TV streaming services, like Netflix. The app itself is easy to use with the most important security features on by default from the get-go. But there is plenty of configuration for those who want more security.

NordVPN has decent subscription offerings year-round, but this week's deal (opens in new tab) is one of its best. And since it is only available for the next 7 days, now is the perfect time to try out NordVPN. And if you feel that it's not the right fit for you, don't worry. NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee.