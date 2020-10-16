Though its Prime Day only just wrapped up, Amazon is already detailing its Black Friday holiday shopping plans. From today, Amazon will kick off its new 'Holiday Dash' event which promises to offer "Black Friday-worthy" deals with fresh deals dropping every day.

The rotating selection of daily deals will feature some big-name brands and popular product categories as we continue to move closer to Black Friday itself. Though it doesn't have a brick-and-mortar strategy to worry about, Amazon's Black Friday plans are similar in spirit to those already outlined by Walmart and Best Buy where the deals are starting much earlier this year than normal, offering shoppers a chance to tick off everyone on their holiday gift list without going into a store.

Amazon has detailed many of the promotions that will be available during the Holiday Dash with some of the highlights being:

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games

Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

Save up to 20% on Fitbit Activity and Fitness Trackers

Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs

Save up to 20% on Sony TVs

Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers

Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones

Save up to 30% on VAVA 4K Projectors

Save up to 30% on TaoTronics Headphones

Save up to 20% on the Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus

Save up to 35% on Eufy by Anker RoboVac

Save on iRobot Robotic vacuums and mops

Save up to 40% on Star Wars toys

Save up to 30% on Building Sets from LEGO, Magna-Tiles, and PlayMonster

Save up to 30% on Marvel toys

Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics

Amazon also has upcoming offers on its services including Music Unlimited, Audible, Prime Video, and more. Starting today and running through December 31, customers using Amazon Reload to add funds to their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus when reloading $100 or more.

The first set of Holiday Dash deals available today features discounted robot vacuum cleaners, Tommy Hilfiger apparel, mattresses, and more. Check back there each day for a new set of deals.