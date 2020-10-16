What you need to know
- Amazon has kicked off its early Black Friday sale in the form of the 'Holiday Dash'.
- 'Holiday Dash' starts today with new deals from big-name brands and popular product categories launching daily.
- The sale promises "Black Friday-worthy" deals so you can shop for the holidays early.
Though its Prime Day only just wrapped up, Amazon is already detailing its Black Friday holiday shopping plans. From today, Amazon will kick off its new 'Holiday Dash' event which promises to offer "Black Friday-worthy" deals with fresh deals dropping every day.
The rotating selection of daily deals will feature some big-name brands and popular product categories as we continue to move closer to Black Friday itself. Though it doesn't have a brick-and-mortar strategy to worry about, Amazon's Black Friday plans are similar in spirit to those already outlined by Walmart and Best Buy where the deals are starting much earlier this year than normal, offering shoppers a chance to tick off everyone on their holiday gift list without going into a store.
Amazon has detailed many of the promotions that will be available during the Holiday Dash with some of the highlights being:
- Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games
- Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames
- Save up to 20% on Fitbit Activity and Fitness Trackers
- Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs
- Save up to 20% on Sony TVs
- Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers
- Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones
- Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones
- Save up to 30% on VAVA 4K Projectors
- Save up to 30% on TaoTronics Headphones
- Save up to 20% on the Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus
- Save up to 35% on Eufy by Anker RoboVac
- Save on iRobot Robotic vacuums and mops
- Save up to 40% on Star Wars toys
- Save up to 30% on Building Sets from LEGO, Magna-Tiles, and PlayMonster
- Save up to 30% on Marvel toys
- Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics
Amazon also has upcoming offers on its services including Music Unlimited, Audible, Prime Video, and more. Starting today and running through December 31, customers using Amazon Reload to add funds to their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus when reloading $100 or more.
The first set of Holiday Dash deals available today features discounted robot vacuum cleaners, Tommy Hilfiger apparel, mattresses, and more. Check back there each day for a new set of deals.
