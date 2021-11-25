The DiskStation DS920+ launched just over a year ago, and it has consistently been in Amazon's best-seller lists following its debut. It's not hard to see why; the DS920+ is powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 that is ideally suited for Plex, you get four drive bays that can hold a total of 64TB, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and dual USB 3.0 ports.

The 4-bay enclosure retails for $550, but right now you can get it for just $440 at Amazon, a discount of $110. This deal matches the lowest price we've seen for the DS920+ during this year's Prime Day, so if you're interested in picking up a new home server, now is the ideal time to do so. This deal ran out in under a day during Prime Day, and I'd suggest acting immediately if you've been waiting for the DS920+ to go on sale.

The DS920+ has all the hardware features you're looking for in a 4-bay NAS enclosure that's aimed at media streaming. I'm working on a long-term review of the NAS at the moment, but what I can tell you right now is that it is ideal as a Plex media server. You can install Plex natively, and it takes just a matter of minutes to configure the server and start indexing your media collection.

Synology DiskStation DS920+ The DiskStation DS920+ is the best 4-bay NAS for Plex users at the moment. It has all the hardware features you want in a server that's designed to run 24/7, including an Intel Celeron J4125, 4GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and the ability to add more drive bays down the line. $440 at Amazon

$548 at Walmart

Basically, if you're looking to pick up a NAS for Plex, this is the one to get. You even get two M.2 slots on the NAS for SSD caching, and it comes in handy if you're looking to use the DS920+ for office-focused use cases.

Synology has established itself as the go-to brand in this category, and the DS920+ is the best 4-bay NAS in its portfolio. With the model now available for $440, this is easily one of the best Black Friday NAS deals.