Three of the best USB-C adapters all cost $10 this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday continues the fun of Black Friday, having its way with prices of tech gadgets and such. Many of the best USB-C accessories and adapters are seeing heavily discounted prices, including three of the best USB-C adapters from brands like Anker.

Modern phones don't have expandable storage anymore, but that's not stopping you from adding storage. The beauty of USB-C is that you can buy an adapter of any sort for it, including a USB-C SD card reader. Anker's 2-in-1 USB C to Micro SD Card Reader is a great adapter that lets you use any SD or microSD card with your Type-C device. With 15% off for Cyber Monday, you can buy it for just $10.39 on Amazon right now.

If you've got a Chromebook or Macbook, you can expand the number of ports on it using the UGREEN Revodok 5 in 1 USB-C Hub. This handy device adds a 4K HDMI port, 100W Power Delivery USB-C port, and three 5GBps USB-A 2.0 ports to your device. You'd have to shell out nearly $20 for this any other day, but not with this Cyber Monday deal. All you need is about $10 in your pocket at the moment.

While the JSAUX USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter isn't exactly $10, it's in the ballpark and a worthy mention. This excellent USB-C headphone adapter has a USB-C connector that plugs into your phone and a female 3.5mm audio port so you can plug in your favorite pair of wired earphones.

JSAUX thought of the common problem with this Type-C adapter, which is that it blocks the ability to charge while in use. That's why this headphone adapter has a female USB-C port so you can plug in a charging cable and top up your device at the same time. At 38% off, this is a fantastic Cyber Monday deal.