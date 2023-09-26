Best USB-C SD card reader 2023

Much like headphone jacks, microSD card slots are all but gone in most modern devices. It's really difficult to find a smartphone or tablet that comes with expandable storage, and laptops rarely have built-in SD card readers. Thanks to a nifty little USB-C accessory, you can easily recover this lost feature. All you need is the best USB-C SD card reader, and you're all set to use any memory card with your device of choice.

They don't get much credit, but USB-C adapters are pretty awesome. Things like USB-C headphone adapters and memory card readers provide valuable services. So sit back, grab your wallet, and choose one of these excellent Type-C adapters to bring SD card readability to your device.

Expand storage with any one of these USB-C SD card readers

Staff pick Anker 2-in-1 USB C to Micro SD Card Reader Check Amazon Best overall Anker's 2-in-1 USB C to Micro SD Card Reader is the optimal solution in this category. The USB 3.2 Gen 1 adapter transfers data at 5Gbps and supports all sorts of formats, including SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, SDHC, and UHS-I cards. Plug it into your Android device, Windows machine, Chromebook, or Macbook and gain access to any memory card. Beikell Dual Connector USB 3.0 USB C Memory Card Reader Check Amazon Best value The Beikell Dual Connector USB 3.0 USB C Memory Card Reader costs less than $10, but it doesn't skimp out on features. You get a USB 3.0 Type-C connector on one end and a USB-A connector on the other side. There are two SD card slots that support SD, microSD, SDXC, SDHC, MMC, RS-MMC, and UHS-I cards. uni USB-C SD Card Reader Check Amazon Best for tight spaces While the dual-ended form factor is useful, it isn't the best for tight spaces. If you don't want a stick jutting out of your phone or tab, the uni USB-C SD Card Reader is perfect. It has a nylon braided cable with a USB 3.0 Type-C connector. The memory card slots support SD, SDHC, SDXC, microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards. Lexar RW310 Memory Card Reader View at Amazon Best cheap Ain't got much dough? No worries, we got you! Lexar makes some of the best microSD cards, so it makes sense that the USB 3.2 Gen 1 RW310 Memory Card Reader is one of the best cheap adapters. This dual-sided USB-C and USB-A adapter works with SD, microSD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards. UGREEN USB-C SD Card Reader View at Amazon Best high-quality UGREEN's two-in-one USB-C SD Card Reader is built with premium materials like aluminum. Coming from the maker of the best USB-C cables, this USB-C SD card reader is compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. You can plug in and use UHS-I SD, SDHC, SDXC, microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC, MMC, and RS-MMC cards. It supports transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. RayCue USB C to Micro SD TF Memory Card Reader View at Amazon Best for Chromebooks It's easy to find SD card adapters for phones and computers, but Chromebooks are often forgotten. The RayCue USB C to Micro SD TF Memory Card Reader works with all mobile devices, be they Chromebooks, smartphones, or tablets. This USB 2.0 device supports SD, SDHC, SDXC, microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards.

Access your SD card's data from any device

Gone are the days when phones came with expandable storage as standard. An SD card slot is now a feature and a rare one at that. If you need to access, read, or transfer data from any memory card to your Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, or ChromeOS device, you need the best USB-C SD card reader.

Invest in Type-C accessories because USB-C is the connector of the future. The Anker 2-in-1 USB C to Micro SD Card Reader is a fantastic tool for transferring data. It supports up to 5Gbps data transfer speeds and has two memory card slots. You can use various formats of SD cards too.

If Anker's nearly-$20 solution is a little too rich for your blood, the affordable Beikell Dual Connector USB 3.0 USB C Memory Card Reader delivers bang for your buck. The value-packed USB-C SD card reader is versatile, catering to support SD, microSD, SDXC, SDHC, MMC, RS-MMC, and UHS-I cards. It's also versatile because you get a USB-A connector in addition to the USB-C end. All that for less than $10 is a home run for sure.