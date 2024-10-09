I hate phone cases, but Thinborne changed my mind and they're on deep discount today

I've always been one of those people who doesn't put a case on their phone. Call me crazy, but I like the feel of a thin and light phone. But when Thinborne came around a few years ago, the company's ultra-thin and light aramid fiber cases totally changed my mind.

You can also enjoy Thinborne's best cases for 35% off during Amazon Big Deals Day, also known as October Prime Day, by putting the special code AC2024PRIME in at checkout when you select any of these Thinborne cases for your favorite phone.

✅Recommended if: You hate cases that add weight and bulk to your sleek phone or ruin the look by making it clunky. Thinborne cases are light and thin — many even add MagSafe magnetic rings on the back — helping to add grip and scratch protection to keep your phone looking new.

❌Skip this deal if: You tend to drop your phone a lot. Thinborne cases are best for adding grip and scratch resistance but won't protect a phone against regular drops the way the company's Caseborne cases do.

One of the reasons I don't normally use a case is because I don't drop my phone. But life happens and there are plenty of times that a phone can fall out of a bag or pocket, slide off a table, or otherwise end up somewhere you don't want it to go.

I love Thinborne cases because they add a substantial layer of grip to the phone without adding bulk. The aramid fiber material looks and feels amazing to hold, often making a phone feel better than with no case at all.

It also helps protect against scratches that can happen at any time, especially if you have your naked phone in a car or somewhere else where it might slide. After all, most phones are slabs of metal and glass, so it doesn't take much for a phone to slide across any surface and get an annoying scratch.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

But if you are someone who tends to drop your phone every so often, never fear! Thinborne's sister company, Caseborne, designs cases for people who need more protection for their device or want something special like a belt holster.

Caseborne cases are also 35% off when using the code AC2024PRIME at checkout on Amazon.

✅Recommended if: You need a case with great drop protection and extra features like MagSafe rings and support for belt clips. Caseborne's clear cases are also a great pick for keeping the look of your phone without adding too much bulk and are a great middle ground between the ultra-thin Thinborne cases and Caseborne's more rugged options.

❌Skip this deal if: You only like ultra-thin phone cases or have a phone model Caseborne doesn't support.