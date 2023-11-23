Hey Alexa, louder for the people in the back! The Echo Show 5 is 56% off for Black Friday

Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are among the best in the business thanks to Amazon’s rich ecosystem of smart home tech and Alexa. If you’re interested in getting started with Alexa or expanding your Amazon-powered smart home tech, Black Friday is the right time with deals on most of its products including the Echo Show 5 coming in at just $39.99. This device not only has a smart speaker built in, but a 5-inch display so you can see what’s playing, check your cameras, see your calendar, or even watch streaming video.

While the 5.5-inch screen isn’t great for movies, it will still work in a pinch, especially if you’re mostly listening along. When we reviewed the last generation Echo Show 5, we were impressed by the audio quality and Amazon claims this 3rd generation model has twice the bass with a slightly larger driver compared to the 2nd generation device. Either way, it’s a good speaker for the kitchen or bedside table. Speaking of which, this device makes an excellent smart alarm clock so you don’t need to keep your phone with you while you sleep.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): $89.99 $39.99 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with good sound quality for its size, and a wide range of Alexa features available. This is also an excellent smart alarm clock with the ability to control your smart home, such as checking who it at the door on your camera. Price comparison: $39.99 at Best Buy

If you’ve got smart home tech, you may have found yourself reaching for your phone any time you want to check its status. The Echo Show 5 reduces your reliance on your phone with your camera feeds, weather, calendar, and music a few taps away. You can also control it with your voice thanks to a built-in microphone and Alexa. Furthermore, it has a 2MP camera so it can be used for video calling.

While the Echo Show 5 isn’t our favorite all-around Echo Show device, it’s still one the best value Echo devices even before you consider the Black Friday discount. You can get it in three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Clue Blue. If you’ve got security cameras or a video doorbell, having a dedicated hub can be a lot more convenient than looking for a tablet or phone every time you want to see what’s happening outside.