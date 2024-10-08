These power banks got me through a hurricane and they're on sale for Prime Day

It's been almost two weeks since Hurricane Helene ravaged my hometown of Asheville, NC, and while I've yet to get power back since the storm, I've been able to keep all my devices charged and going with power banks from Anker, Jackery, and even Viture. Of all the ones I've been using, the Anker Prime 27,650mAh power bank is the best value, coming in at 20% off for October Prime Day.

This power bank is massive enough to charge several phones at once with its three ports and kept our phones charged for days at a time, but it's still small enough to be able to fit in a bag to take on the go. I typically bring these along for work trips and they came in handy for a new reason during and after the storm.

The charger includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, each with a bevy of supported specialized charging speeds including ultra-fast charging on devices like the OnePlus 12. It's also got enough juice to keep a laptop running for several additional hours beyond its rated time, making it invaluable for working where you want (or need) without worry. It's normally $179.99 but you can get a cool $36 off just for buying it today!

Anker Prime 27,650mAh: $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon Keep your phone charged for days with the Anker Prime 27,650mAh power bank, on sale for 20% off during October Prime Day! It's even got enough juice to power a laptop and just about any gadget that accepts a USB charge. Price comparison: Best Buy - $179

✅Recommended if: You need to charge on the go, take regular trips for work or fun, or are just getting prepared for a nasty storm that could take power out for days.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a larger battery station that can power fans or other devices that need AC power outlets.

While it can also charge your portable game consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, I preferred to use the Viture Mobile Dock to keep those devices going, instead. That's because the Viture Mobile Dock acts like a TV dock for these consoles, letting you plug a pair of smart display glasses into one of the three USB-C ports at the top.

That means you've got a TV-sized replacement screen right on your face no matter where you want to sit (or lay), and it's 31% off during October Prime Day.

The Viture Mobile Dock tricks both the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch into thinking it's plugged into a TV, so you'll even get higher resolution options for running on your smart display glasses than if you played on either console's built-in display. They're made for Viture's own brand of smart glasses but I've tried smart display glasses from companies like Xreal and they work just fine here. You can even use it to output to a USB-C monitor with the dock!

If you don't already have a pair of glasses, you can grab this Mobile Dock and Viture One glasses bundle for 33% off during October Prime Day, knocking an impressive $159 off the normal price!

Viture Mobile Dock: $129 $89 at Amazon Give your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck a few extra hours of power with the Viture Mobile Dock. You can even plug a pair of Viture smart glasses into it to get a home theater experience on the go, plus all the benefits of docking your system like better graphics and higher resolution imagery.

✅Recommended if: You love to play your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck on the go but don't enjoy neck pain associated with looking down for hours.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't already own a pair of smart display glasses. Grab the bundle that includes the Viture One glasses, instead. This battery pack will only add a few hours to your system, too, so it's not a great replacement for a larger battery system like the one below.

Last but certainly not least is the Jackery Explorer 1000, which has powered everything from fans to keeping my Honor MagicPad 2 tablet charged during my extended time without power. We had a few hot and humid nights after the hurricane that would have been downright miserable if we didn't have the Jackery Explorer 1000, and now you can get that same level of comfort whenever you need it for 43% off during October Prime Day!

Normally $799, the Jackery Explorer 1000 is just $459 right now. As the name implies, it comes with a truly massive 1070Wh battery inside, which means charging a phone from 0-100% will only drain around 4% of the battery each time. In other words, it's really the only power bank you need and it can do literally everything.

On the front, you'll find a pair of USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a car DC port (also known as a cigarette lighter port), and three AC power ports for any household devices you need. As I said before, I loved plugging a fan in at night to keep me cool, but I also used it for a handful of kitchen gadgets that make cooking and cleaning easier.

If you're really serious about getting one and using it as often as possible, I'd recommend upgrading to the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 bundle. It includes the Explorer 1000 and an impressive self-standing solar panel array to keep it charged throughout the day. This bundle is 42% off — that's $550 off! — during October Prime Day and is quite literally the only power bank you'll ever need to get through just about anything.

Jackery Explorer 1000: $799 $459 at Amazon Power everything you need for days with the Jackery Explorer 1000, an impressively portable power station that includes USB ports, AC wall outlets, and even those DC cigarette lighter car outlets for all your power needs. Price comparison: Best Buy - $679

✅Recommended if: You want an emergency power backup solution that can charge all your phones, devices, laptops, and even power electronics like fans, small kitchen appliances, and more. Plus, it has support for solar panels that'll keep it charged indefinitely!

❌Skip this deal if: You just need to keep a phone or two charged while on the go and need something compact and light.