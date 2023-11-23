My favorite Marshall speaker is finally on sale!

Make the best of this shopping season by getting everything you've been wanting for a while, but with darn good savings. There are so many sales going on that it's easy to lose good ones in the clutter, which is why we're here to highlight the best Black Friday deals as they go live. I've reviewed the awesome Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker, which is why I'm beyond ecstatic that it is currently on sale.

The Emberton II improves on the last-gen Emberton in all the best ways, but it doesn't discard any of the things that made its predecessor so popular. This tiny little Bluetooth speaker from Marshall is highly portable because of its compact size. You don't have to worry about using it outdoors either, because the Emberton II speaker has an IP67 water and dust-proof rating. There's a companion app with an equalizer to tweak the sound, but you probably won't need it much anyway because this speaker sounds phenomenal out of the box. It's a great portable audio solution in a luxurious body.

You can easily grab two of these excellent speakers from Marshall because they're so cheap with this Black Friday deal. Since the Emberton II supports stereo pairing with Stack Mode, it'll double the fun and deliver synchronized audio that sounds sublime. The leather finish and metal knob look and feel uber premium, and the battery life is really great too. Plus, you even get fast charging via USB-C for quick power on the go. And yes, Marshall includes a Type-C cable in the box.