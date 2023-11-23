My favorite Marshall speaker is finally on sale!
Enjoy high-end audio on the go with Marshall.
Make the best of this shopping season by getting everything you've been wanting for a while, but with darn good savings. There are so many sales going on that it's easy to lose good ones in the clutter, which is why we're here to highlight the best Black Friday deals as they go live. I've reviewed the awesome Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker, which is why I'm beyond ecstatic that it is currently on sale.
The Emberton II improves on the last-gen Emberton in all the best ways, but it doesn't discard any of the things that made its predecessor so popular. This tiny little Bluetooth speaker from Marshall is highly portable because of its compact size. You don't have to worry about using it outdoors either, because the Emberton II speaker has an IP67 water and dust-proof rating. There's a companion app with an equalizer to tweak the sound, but you probably won't need it much anyway because this speaker sounds phenomenal out of the box. It's a great portable audio solution in a luxurious body.
You can easily grab two of these excellent speakers from Marshall because they're so cheap with this Black Friday deal. Since the Emberton II supports stereo pairing with Stack Mode, it'll double the fun and deliver synchronized audio that sounds sublime. The leather finish and metal knob look and feel uber premium, and the battery life is really great too. Plus, you even get fast charging via USB-C for quick power on the go. And yes, Marshall includes a Type-C cable in the box.
Marshall Emberton II:
$169.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Enjoy rich, upper-tier sound on the go with the Marshall Emberton II. This superior Bluetooth speaker usually costs nearer to the $200 mark, but that's not the case right now thanks to this epic Black Friday deal.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $119.99 | Marshall - $119.99
Black Friday Quick Links
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Most Popular
By Chris Wedel