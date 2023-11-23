Woah! Beats Studio Pro headphones are over 50% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday means deals on all types of tech, and Amazon’s price for the Beats Studio Pro headphones right now is pretty solid. You can get these wireless Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones for $169.95, more than half off the regular price tag of $349.99.

Packed with upgraded features, including Spatial Audio and head tracking support for a more immersive listening experience, the Beats Studio Pro headphones come with ANC to help cancel out distracting ambient noise as well. This might be the hum of an airplane engine, buzz of a train, or bustling city streets. Activate Transparency mode when you want to let some sounds in and be aware of your surroundings.

They run for up to 40 hours per charge and include three audio profile options. Whether you’re listening to music, watching a movie, or chatting on the phone or video call, you can adjust the sound so it fits perfectly with the source audio.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $169.95 at Amazon With up to 40 hours of battery life (24 hours with ANC or Transparency mode enabled), compatibility with Android and iOS devices, USB-C for a wired connection, spatial audio support, noise cancelling, and a comfortable design, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are perfect for commuters. Choose from Black, Sandstone, Navy, or Deep Brown, with all four stylish color options on sale for the same price.

These headphones have 40mm drivers in each ear to prevent audio distortion, even when you crank the volume to rock out levels. The dynamic head tracking Spatial Audio means tracks recorded in Dolby Atmos sound truly immersive: the sound follows you as you move your head, like if the instruments and the band are right in the room with you.

Along with connecting wirelessly via Bluetooth, you can also use a USB-C connection to enjoy lossless audio and recharge the headphones, perfect in a pinch if the battery is dead. Android device owners can leverage Google Fast Pair technology as well as audio switching, Google’s Find My Device, and added customization options, software updates and features in the Beats app for Android. Apple iPhone users, meanwhile, can also enjoy one-touch pairing, Siri and Find My access, and over-the-air updates.

With all four color options of these highly rated headphones available as part of the Amazon Black Friday deal, it’s the perfect time to buy them for you or someone special.