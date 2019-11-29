Everybody loves streaming their favorite shows and movies on their smartphones and laptops, but when it comes to enjoying a truly cinematic experience, nothing beats a good projector.

This incredibly powerful and portable CIRQ projector lets you take your movie-watching experience with you on the go, and it’s currently available for over 55% off its usual price at just $239.20 when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

This intrepid projector allows you to transform virtually any room into your own personal movie theater.

You’ll be able to enjoy full-immersion viewing thanks to a 240-inch projection, watch your favorite content in full HD 1080p resolution, and listen to rich stereo sound via the dual HiFi speakers.

This projector can even screen content for up to two hours on a single charge when you’re away from an outlet.

Take your movie-watching to the next level with this CIRQ projector for just $239.20—over 55% off its usual price when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.