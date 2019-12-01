Review: Shenmue III is a good game, but feels quite dated

Shenmue III is a third-person action game that continues the story of the first two titles. Ryo Hazuki is on the hunt for his father's killer and it leads him to encounter even more colorful characters. The mythical mirrors also play a larger role in the game, but the immediate plot focuses on finding missing persons and uncovering who's behind it all. Take your time with Shenmue III...