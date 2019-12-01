Black Friday can be overwhelming given the sheer volume of deals available on the web, which is why we’ve listed five top-rated, significantly-discounted deals that may have fallen off your holiday radar.
MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $75 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $60
This 3-speed turntable offers warm, rich sound along with a wide range of modern connectivity options.
MSRP: $200 | Sale Price: $79 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $63.20
Enjoy up to 150 hours of wireless HiFi sound with these waterproof earbuds that sport a discrete design.
MSRP: $249 | Sale Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $199
The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that helps boost your productivity by up to 50% and allows for efficient multitasking.
MSRP: $199 | Sale Price: $169 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $135.20
Help the environment and save money on your water bill by using this easy-to-install smart water monitor that lets you track your usage from your phone.
MSRP: $50 | Sale Price: $16 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $13
Go retro with this mini gaming console that comes packed with over 260 classic games.
Shenmue III is a third-person action game that continues the story of the first two titles. Ryo Hazuki is on the hunt for his father's killer and it leads him to encounter even more colorful characters. The mythical mirrors also play a larger role in the game, but the immediate plot focuses on finding missing persons and uncovering who's behind it all. Take your time with Shenmue III...
We have Black Friday to thank for introducing us to Witcheye, our Android game of the week.
After rolling out the December security patch for the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is now pushing the update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 9.
There are plenty of great podcast Android apps, but if you want to use the best of the best, you'll find them in this roundup.