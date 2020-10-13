Days like today have a lot of noise. Prime Day is a huge day, and the Prime Day savings seem never-ending. Everyone wants to be a part of the day, which makes sense because everyone wants to sell their stuff. So how do you, as discerning consumer looking for the best of the best, sort through all the nonsense? Well, you use us!
We spend all day and tons of manpower to find all the best deals for you. We know there have been hundreds of discounts out there today. We've shared many of them. The truth is, though, some deals are just better than others. So we've gone through and pulled out some of the best deals from Day One of Amazon's Prime Day. Manny of these deals are active now and will stay active through the end of the event.
Check out the 47 best deals you can buy right now. These deals are sorted by price so you can look for the right devices in your price range:
Prime Day's Best Deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | as low as $4.99 at Amazon
Select accounts can use promo code 4KFIRETV during checkout to score the Fire TV Stick 4K for as low as $4.99 today. The streaming media player is currently down to $29.99 without the code, which is a stellar price for it even if you're not eligible for the extra discount.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter | $9.99 at Amazon
Spending a few days in the wilderness? Need to complete an emergency kit? The LifeStraw can filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water. It removes 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. Plus, it's very lightweight, easy to carry, and 50% off today!
Up to 30% off STEM toys and Building Sets
A bevy of STEM toys and Building Sets are now discounted at Amazon. These toys are great for learning with, from the National Geographics Rocks & Fossils Kit to Magna Tiles, LEGO sets, and more!
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
More Room for Activities: Samsung Evo Select microSD cards
The Evo Select is perfect for recording high-quality 4K video. Use it with a phone, laptop, a Nintendo Switch, or any other device that needs a lot of storage and supports SDXC. This is a match for its lowest price ever.
$27.99
$35 $7 off
Up to 30% off Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air
Select Fitbit products are now on sale and discounted by up to 30% for Amazon Prime Day, including the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Versa Lite, and the Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $37 at Amazon
Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won't even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it's compatible with most TVs and $13 off today.
Nintendo Switch Online subscription + SanDisk 128GB microSD Card | $39.99 at Amazon
Amazon is bundling a year's subscription to Nintendo Switch Online with a SanDisk 128GB microSD card that's designed for the Nintendo Switch! It's perfect for saving game data and freeing up space on your console.
Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10
Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on a future purchase when you spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day. The credit is applied to your account automatically within two days.
Jaaava java java: Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
The mini coffee maker is less than five inches wide so it can fit anywhere. Can brew cups between six and 12 ounces using K-Cup pods and its made in minutes. Remove the drip tray and add a travel mug for easy coffee on the go.
$44.99
$80 $35 off
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Up to 50% off Instant Pot products
Prime Day is offering Amazon Prime members up to 50% off select Instant Pot models while supplies last! This includes options like the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer for $129.99, the Instant Pot Aura Pro Slow Cooker for $69.99, and the Instant Pot Ultra for $49.99.
Belkin USB-C Hub | $55.99 at Amazon
Connect multiple devices to your USB-C laptop, from hard drives and monitors to projectors, mice, keyboards, SD cards, and more with this Belkin USB-C Hub. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac computers with a USB-C port and also lets you charge your laptop while it's plugged in.
WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PlayStation 4 | $61.99 at Amazon
It's easy to run out of storage on your PlayStation console, but this Western Digital external hard drive lets you add 2TB of additional space to save game data and other files at nearly $20 off its regular price.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice.
Linksys Dual-Band AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | $79.99 at Amazon
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the Linksys Dual-Band AX1800 Router, now discounted by $50 exclusively for Prime members. This router can cover up to 1,500 square feet and supports up to 20 devices connected simultaneously.
Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones | Up to 50% off at Amazon
With as much as half off, there's no reason not to upgrade to a set of noise-cancelling headphones this Prime Day. Check out these limited-time Sony deals, including on the popular Sony XM4 headphones.
Kindle Essentials Bundle | $94.97 at Amazon
Score a 10th generation Kindle along wiith a stylish Kindle Fabric Cover to keep it protected and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $45 off the bundle's usual cost, though you'll need an Amazon Prime to grab this discount.
LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Building Kit | $95.99 at Amazon
While 2020 may not be the best year to visit New York and see the Statue of Liberty, this brilliant LEGO Architecture building kit lets you bring a detailed replica of the famous landmark right into your bedroom. It features 1,685 pieces and is currently discounted by nearly $30.
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
Lightning in a Printer: HP Envy 5055 wireless all-in-one printer
This printer has a lot of convenience to it including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, smart functions so that it works with an app on your phone or even Amazon Alexa, and even an optional subscription that will re-order ink when you run low.
$99.99
$130 $30 off
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus | $119.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Today's deal saves you $30 off its regular cost.
LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Building Kit | $134.29 at Amazon
This special LEGO set can teach kids how to code and makes learning fun. Kids will build their own Star Wars droids like R2-D2 and then learn how to control them to perform certain actions using an app on their mobile device. Today's deal saves Prime members nearly $70 off the original cost.
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect with Echo Dot | $154.99 at Amazon
Begin unlocking your door with an app on your phone using the August Smart Lock Pro. This bundle includes the smart lock along with the Connect Hub and a free Echo Dot smart speaker, all at a discount of $125 off the regular price.
Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon
Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.
Kindle Oasis | $179.99 at Amazon
The best Kindle eReader is currently discounted by $75 at Amazon! This model features an 8GB storage capacity, though you can also grab the 32GB model on sale for $200 today. These Kindles are water-resistant, have an adjustable warm light, and feature integrated page-turn buttons.
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. though if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can grab them for just $189.99 at Woot today only with free shipping.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
Score Bose's best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a $150 discount today This Prime Day deal is available on select models, including black, white, and the limited edition Triple Midnight version.
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $199 at Amazon
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's at its lowest price in Amazon history and heavily discounted from its original price of $369.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon
Prime Day is a great day to save on smart home gear. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat is one of the most advanced you can save on. Grab it at a $50 discount with your Amazon Prime membership.
Up to 30% off Samsung smartphones
Select Samsung smartphones are now exclusively discounted for Prime members at Amazon, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is discounted by $250 and the Galaxy S20+ which is currently 25% off.
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $259.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 50-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba at an $120 discount via Amazon! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It's even Alexa voice-enabled.
Apple iPad mini | $335.98 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Gaming monitor deal: Acer Predator 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor
The Acer Predator includes 1440p resolutions, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. This price is unique and one of the best we've ever seen.
$379.99
$550 $170 off
DJI Mavic Mini Combo | $399 at Amazon
Save $100 on the DJI Mavic Mini Combo today at Amazon with your Prime membership. This bundle includes the Mavic Mini drone along with several essential accessories to improve your flighttime, from spare propellers and control sticks to spare batteries, an 18W USB charger, a carrying bag, and more.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G | $419.99 at Amazon
Save $180 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G device at Amazon for a limited time. This is the 2020 model featuring 128GB storage, four cameras, a 4500mAh battery for all day power, and more.
Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum | $439 at Amazon
The S5 Max uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. This model can run for up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning and also features a mop. Today's deal saves you more than $100 off its lowest price previously.
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL | Starting at $449 at Amazon
After a new Google Pixel phone this Prime Day? Amazon's got you covered with Pixel 4 and 4 XL models discounted by as much as $350 while supplies last.
Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Tizen TV is currently discounted by $220 for two days only at Best Buy! That makes this one of the lowest prices you'll find on a TV this big. Free shipping is included with the purchase.
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera | $649 at B&H
Score a free accessories kit with this Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera at $100 off its regular price. The kit includes a DSLR carrying case, a SanDisk Extreme 32GB SD card, and Luminar 4 software.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop | $749.99 at Amazon
Featuring a GTX 1650 graphics card and a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with a 144Hz display, this is an exceptional budget gaming laptop and the price is too good to pass on. Note the shipping delay means this laptop won't be shipping until closer to November.
Chromebooks | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Select Chromebooks are now up to 20% off during Prime Day. There are four different options in this selection, starting with the Acer Chromebook 514 at $299.99 and including the Google Pixelbook Go now on sale for $1,199.
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) | $2,099.99 at Amazon
Pick up Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $300 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID.
