Days like today have a lot of noise. Prime Day is a huge day, and the Prime Day savings seem never-ending. Everyone wants to be a part of the day, which makes sense because everyone wants to sell their stuff. So how do you, as discerning consumer looking for the best of the best, sort through all the nonsense? Well, you use us!

We spend all day and tons of manpower to find all the best deals for you. We know there have been hundreds of discounts out there today. We've shared many of them. The truth is, though, some deals are just better than others. So we've gone through and pulled out some of the best deals from Day One of Amazon's Prime Day. Manny of these deals are active now and will stay active through the end of the event.

Check out the 47 best deals you can buy right now. These deals are sorted by price so you can look for the right devices in your price range: