It's officially Black Friday and a ton of new deals launched today. There are far too many promotions and price drops for you to sort through, which is why our team has been doing it all day (well, all month, actually) so you don't have to. We've taken the time to weed out the bad deals and lame products to bring you just the absolute best deals available right now from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.
The deals feature 4K TVs, laptops, smartphones, smart home gear, appliances, and so much more. Peruse the list below to check out the best that Black Friday has to offer. As things expire, we'll remove them and replace them with other deals that crop up so it's always just the stuff you should care about.
Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) | $11 off at Walmart
Google's Chromecast is a fantastic and affordable way to get Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more on your TV. The streaming device normally retails for $30, but Walmart has it down to about $19 right now. Even better, you get a free $5 Vudu credit with your purchase — making an already great deal even better.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $329.98 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a couple of months old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $330 at Amazon. Close to $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it's a new all-time low.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon
You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. This is a $50 saving.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $278 at Amazon
Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we've ever seen.
Sonos Move | $299 at Amazon
Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off.
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone ahead of Black Friday.
Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulbs | $271.93 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro.
Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K Smart TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This 4K TV deal is one of the most anticipated deals for this holiday season and is actually the cover of the company's upcoming Black Friday ad. We saw this deal available for a couple of days during Prime Day but it's back during this flash sale.
Apple iPad Pro (2020) | $559 at Amazon
The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The 64GB model is seeing the savings despite being so new.
Google Nest Hub Max | $179.99 at Best Buy
This is the larger version of the Nest Hub smart display. It features a 10-inch display and a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $50 off its regular cost.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $799.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $199 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.
JBL Link View | $89.95 at eBay
The Link View can make video calls, stream music, watch YouTube, control compatible smart home devices, and answer all your questions thanks to Google Assistant. Add it to your cart to score $210 off its MSRP via JBL's eBay store while supplies last.
Satechi Black Friday Sale | 25%+ off sitewide at Satechi
Satechi's Black Friday sale offers 25% sitewide with even bigger discounts on select products with the coupon code BF25. You can save on everything from USB-C hubs to laptop stands, speakers, cables, smart plugs, and more.
Apple M1-Powered Computers
This is the first real discount we've seen on Apple's recently-released MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. These new models are powered by Apple's own Silicon, which was just announced this year.
iRobot Roomba i7+ | $799 at Amazon
The Roomba i7+ can empty itself for up to 60 days at a time and lets you schedule or manually start cleanings using an app on your phone. This model is great for homes with pets as well, as it's able to capture 99% of cat & dog allergens. Right now you can save $200 off its regular price.
Amazon Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon
The entry-level Kindle is down to the lowest it has gone on Amazon. It features an adjustable front light, 4GB space for thousands of books, and a 6-inch anti-glare touchscreen. It also has Bluetooth for Audible audiobooks so you can switch between reading and listening.
Sonos Beam | $299 at Amazon
The popular Sonos Beam soundbar is $100 off at Amazon for a limited time. Considering how rare Sonos deals are, this is well worht snapping up
Instant Pot Viva
The Instant Pot Viva replaces nine kitchen appliances in one and features 15 smart programs. Today's sale at Walmart takes 50% off the price for this multi-cooker but the deal expires soon.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop | $1,129.99 at Dell
The powerful 2-in-1 laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display that is enabled for touch and folds around into a tablet form-factor. It's $120 off.
Sony 85-inch X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV | $1,999.99 at Best Buy
Score the Sony 85-inch X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV at an $800 discount via Best Buy this week for Black Friday. This model features advanced voice control, TRILLUMINOS display color, and best of all, it's an Android TV so you can use the Google Assistant, download your favorite streaming apps, and more.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
FastestVPN
If you are looking for something that you can sign up for today and pay once and have access for indefinitely, this may be the best option for you. FastestVPN offers great speeds at an affordable rate, and it's easy to use. Plus, it's $18 for life with code BFCM20.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle | $299.99 at Amazon
Get the best Black Friday deal on a Nintendo Switch console right now at Amazon! This deal includes the console along with a digital game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online at no additional charge!
TCL 10 Pro | $314.99 at Amazon
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save $135 today.
Acer Nitro 5 | $799 at Walmart
Save $300 on Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop for Black Friday! This model is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, and 16GB RAM, along with a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage.
WD Black SN750 1TB | $116 at Amazon
WD Black SSDs are aimed at gamers which means they're packed with performance. The SN750 is a PCIe 3.0 SSD with phenomenal read and write speeds, an excellent five-year warranty and a companion application that helps you get the very best from your storage over its life.
Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker | $199.99 at Amazon
This one isn't quite a "known" Black Friday deal, but it's a pretty good bet. We've seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers like Target. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe. It's $30 off right now.
Fossil Gen 5E | $149 at Amazon
Fossil's Gen 5E smartwatch offers all the essential features that you expect from a smartwatch in 2020. It comes with a vibrant AMOLED display, 5 ATM water resistance, music storage, a PPG heart-rate sensor, and rapid charging support. This is a $100 discount.
Lenovo Tab M8 FHD | $42 off
The Tab M8 FHD combines a decent 8-inch Full HD screen with a Helio P22T chipset that holds up fine for day-to-day use. There's also 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a MicroSD slot, Bluetooth 5.0, and great battery life.
PlayStation Plus 1-year Subscription | $44.99 at Amazon
Pick up a year of PlayStation Plus at GameStop and save $15 on the purchase today. This is a digital code that will be delivered to your email immediately after purchase so you can unlock access to Plus today.
Casper Black Friday Sale
Casper's Black Friday sale is helping you get some extra sleep with a new mattress at 15% off! Through November 30, you'll find 15% off mattresses sitewide at Casper, excluding the Casper Element mattress, bundles, and sale items. You can also save 10% on sheets, pillows, and more, as well as 30% off bundles.
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $199.99 at Best Buy
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's discounted by close to $50 at Best Buy for a limited time.
Black Friday is probably going to be your last chance this year to score prices this low so take advantage of all of the above deals while you still can.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.