Among all of the deals that we see during Prime Day, some of the most exciting tend to be ones for Android phones. Whether it be for top-of-the-line flagships or value handsets that get even cheaper, Prime Day is one of the best times of the entire year to finally upgrade your aging phone that's in dire need of replacement. It's a lot of fun to drool over deals for the Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4, but given the current economic climate, those devices still remain out of reach for a lot of shoppers. If you know you need a new phone and need to keep your spending to a bare minimum, look no further than the Moto G Power. The Moto G Power already has an affordable retail price of $250 throughout the rest of the year, but for Prime Day, it can be yours for just $200. It used to be impossible to spend that little and get a phone that's not a piece of junk, but the Moto G Power proves it doesn't have to be that way. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

I had a chance to use the Moto G Power back in April, and even as someone that's used to playing with $1000 flagships, I came away rather impressed with everything it has to offer. It's a phone that's thoroughly enjoyable to use, and given its extra-low cost during Prime Day, it's a deal you can't miss out on. So, what exactly makes the Moto G Power so great? It all starts with its battery. Battery life on the Moto G Power is among the best you can get. The Moto G Power is equipped with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, and according to Motorola's marketing and my own testing of the phone, that's enough juice for up to three days of use on a single charge. That's a level of endurance we don't often see with most smartphones, including ones that cost double or triple what the Moto G Power does. Legendary battery life is certainly the big draw to the G Power, but that's far from the only thing it gets right. It also has a great LCD, has a trio of rear cameras that take pretty good pictures, and it's plenty fast for most apps/games. Even Call of Duty: Mobile — one of the most graphically-intense games around — plays just fine on the Moto G Power. What makes all of this better is that you can use the Moto G Power on any carrier you'd like. Whether it be AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or any smaller MVNO that's powered by those networks, the Moto G Power will work without a hitch.

I was already pretty impressed with Motorola's ability to sell the G Power for $250, making this new Prime Day deal that much more exciting. $200 is hardly anything when it comes to Android phones, and if that's all you can afford to spend on a new handset, you now have a legitimately great option that isn't a steaming pile of garbage. The Moto G Power is a phone I've personally recommended to a lot of my family members that need a new, cheap Android phone, and it's something I'll continue to recommend during and beyond Prime Day. Speaking of which, don't worry too much if you want to pick up the phone for yourself but can't spend the money right now. Black Friday is just around the corner, and while nothing has been confirmed quite yet, we fully expect the G Power to go back on sale during that time. If you are able to buy the phone, however, go ahead and pick it up right now. It's certainly one of the most impressive sub $300 smartphones I've ever used, and I think you'll be just as impressed with it as I was.

Powerful value Moto G Power A cheap phone that won't let you down The Moto G Power isn't the flashiest or most impressive phone of the year, but that's also the point. Motorola created the G Power to offer the best user experience possible while keeping costs to a minimum, and in those regards, it succeeded with flying colors. The Moto G Power is fast enough for most users, has fun cameras, and offers legendary battery life. Especially at its low price during Prime Day, you just can't beat it. $200 at Amazon