Well, it's been a blast, kids, but Cyber Monday is coming to a close. However, the deals aren't done yet, and neither are we. If you took advantage of any Cyber Monday phone deals, you shouldn't let the clock run out tonight without buying a few key accessories for your new phone.

If you didn't buy a new phone today, that's okay, too. Your phone deserves something nice after putting up with your abuse throughout this year, like a great wireless charger or some sick new headphones with active noise canceling. (Seriously, if you're flying home for Christmas this year, ANC headphones are an absolute must.)

If you bought a new phone today, there are two things that you need to buy for your phone no matter what today: a case and a screen protector. I'm serious, you need to protect your phone front and back if you want it to last. Gravity is just waiting for you to lose your grip and bring your shiny new partner down to the shattering solidity of planet Earth, and shattering the screen on your brand new phone is a heartbreak no one needs at this time of year.

We have case collections for each and every smartphone that was on sale this holiday weekend, and screen protector roundups that you should absolutely take advantage of before these discounts turn back into pumpkins at midnight Pacific time.