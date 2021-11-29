Well, it's been a blast, kids, but Cyber Monday is coming to a close. However, the deals aren't done yet, and neither are we. If you took advantage of any Cyber Monday phone deals, you shouldn't let the clock run out tonight without buying a few key accessories for your new phone.
If you didn't buy a new phone today, that's okay, too. Your phone deserves something nice after putting up with your abuse throughout this year, like a great wireless charger or some sick new headphones with active noise canceling. (Seriously, if you're flying home for Christmas this year, ANC headphones are an absolute must.)
- : PopSockets PopGrips | Save 15%
- : PhoneProp Universal Smartphone Stand | Save 18%
- : Anker 20W PowerPort III | Save 25%
- : Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger | Save 45%
- : Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand 15W | Save 50%
- : Anker PowerWave Alloy | Save 20%
- : iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W | 18% off
- : Anker Powerline III Flow, USB C to USB C Cable 100W 6ft | Save 20%
- : Anker New Nylon USB C to USB C Cable (6ft 60W, 2-Pack) | Save 33%
- : Samsung 256GB EVO Select Plus MicroSD Memory Card + Adapter | Save 38%
- : Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro (save $40)
- : Jabra Elite Active 75t | Save $80
PopSockets PopGrips | Save 15%
From the classic solid colors to licensed designs by Disney, DC, the NFL, and more, there is quite literally a PopSockets PopGrip for every occasion. Your new (or not so new) phone deserves a PopGrip for added flair, and your fingers will thank you for less strain when holding your phone for hours.
PhoneProp Universal Smartphone Stand | Save 18%
This is going to seem like a lackluster choice amongst a vast and infinitely diverse smartphone stands, but the PhoneProp is great for two reasons. First, it's open in the middle, making it easy to go home if you're using gesture navigation and need to swipe from the bottom edge. Second, the channel at the bottom helps better redirect audio from your bottom speaker.
Anker 20W PowerPort III | Save 25%
The Anker PowerPort III features up to 20W charging speeds via a single USB-C port. It also offers a foldable plug design, making it perfect to throw in your bag to keep your devices charged up while you're on the go.
Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger | Save 45%
65W and two USB-C ports mean you'll be able to fast-charge your phone and your laptop at the same time, and the USB-A port is there in case you need to recharge a smartwatch or older accessory.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand 15W | Save 50%
More sleek and adaptable than the new Google Pixel Stand and much smaller than Samsung's wireless charging stand, the Belkin BoostCharge stand supports 15W charging on Pixels, 10W charging on Galaxy, and 7.5W on iPhones.
Anker PowerWave Alloy | Save 20%
Our favorite wireless charger on the market, the PowerWave Alloy can output 15W for the few devices that support it right now, plus 10W/7.5W/5W for everyone else as needed, from Samsung to Apple and beyond. It's got a sleek look and takes Power Delivery or Qualcomm QuickCharge wall adapters.
iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W | 18% off
If you're looking to splurge a bit, this iOttie charger is certified to provide up to 15W of charge for Google Pixel phones. Or, if you prefer, you can share 5W with a separate accessory like a smartwatch or Pixel Buds.
Anker Powerline III Flow, USB C to USB C Cable 100W 6ft | Save 20%
What's better than a durable cable? One that matches your phone! The Powerline III Flow comes in a half-dozen colors from a bright yellow to a soft sage green to this quite fetching purple.
Anker New Nylon USB C to USB C Cable (6ft 60W, 2-Pack) | Save 33%
If you're willing to be boring with plain black cables, this 2-pack of Anker's older cables will cover your cable needs at home and at work.
Samsung 256GB EVO Select Plus MicroSD Memory Card + Adapter | Save 38%
Samsung's popular Evo Select line got a major update earlier this year and Cyber Monday is bringing us big discounts on it. While fewer phones these days use microSD cards, if yours does, this is the one to buy.
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro (save $40)
For the quality of earbuds you're getting, it's hard to beat this price. They have PureNote Driver Technology, Targeted Active Noise Cancelling, and you can get up to 26 hours of playtime out of them, with 7 hours on the earbuds from a single charge and a subsequent 3 charges from the charging case.
Jabra Elite Active 75t | Save $80
With IP55 water resistance, phenomenal battery life and excellent comfort, Jabra's excellent Elite Active 75t earbuds are a steal at almost half the original price.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Save $90)
You can get $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in all colors, sizes, and configurations at almost every major retailer this Cyber Monday. Samsung will give you a free watch band in your style and color, and Amazon will give you the 2021 model of the Samsung Duo wireless charger.
Caseology Nano Pop (Save up to 60%)
This is our favorite Galaxy S21 case on the market today, marrying a slim, grippy profile with eye-catching two-tone colorways for a case that's distinct, protective, and pocket-friendly. Some colorways have extra 20% off coupons, so be sure to clip them before checking out.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor (Save up to 35%)
The Liquid Air Armor offers up excellent grip, an understated pattern, and in the case of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Air P version is the best S-Pen case around. It's not a lint magnet like Samsung or bulky like folio cases.
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series | Save 20%
The Vanguard Series has a durable kickstand that can double as a phone grip, for those of us who prop up our phone with notes of video calls while working.
Ringke Fusion Compatible with Google Pixel 6 | Save 20%
Ringke offers its clear (and clearly durable) Pixel 6 case in two variants. The completely Transparent version reflects more light and lets the full detailing on your Pixel 6 shine through. While it's not available quite yet, there's also a Matte variant that will give you the same frosty look like the official Google case without being as expensive (or as slippery).
Weycolor Google Pixel 6 Case | Save 20%
Available in seven colors, this flexible TPU case adds grip and a slight edge around that large camera module so that it won't be sitting on its edge on your table or desk.
Incipio Grip for Pixel 6 Pro | Save 20%
Incipio knows how to make cases that will protect your precious Pixel 6 Pro without turning it into a brick. Of course, 14-foot drop protection gives you peace of mind if your phone falls off the table or the ladder, but the raised tri-point nubs along the left and right bumpers should keep you from having to test that claim.
If you bought a new phone today, there are two things that you need to buy for your phone no matter what today: a case and a screen protector. I'm serious, you need to protect your phone front and back if you want it to last. Gravity is just waiting for you to lose your grip and bring your shiny new partner down to the shattering solidity of planet Earth, and shattering the screen on your brand new phone is a heartbreak no one needs at this time of year.
We have case collections for each and every smartphone that was on sale this holiday weekend, and screen protector roundups that you should absolutely take advantage of before these discounts turn back into pumpkins at midnight Pacific time.
