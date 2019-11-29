I have wanted to pick up Mansions of Madness to add to my board game collection for a while now. It's always been on the wish list, but it's typically around $80, so a little too expensive for me. With Black Friday dropping the game down to about fifty bucks, I had to snap it up.

Mansions of Madness is a huge game based on the Lovecraft Mythos and makes you work as a team to defeat the forces of darkness. The game comes with four different scenarios to play through and a lot of excellent minis to admire. It's also a connected game that needs an app to play. The app is free and available on Android, iOS, and the Microsoft store. It talks you through the scenarios and even adds to the story at certain parts in the game.