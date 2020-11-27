I adopted a dog around a year ago and have been waiting for the perfect deal on a pet hair vacuum before committing and finally buying one. After a ton of research, I found one I really liked, and it's on sale for Black Friday. Not only does it have amazing reviews on Amazon and comes equipped with accessories like the specialized pet tool and a turbo dusting brush, but it's also $100 off right now.

As you can see in the picture above, my dog likes to get dirty. She'll roll around in mud, sand, grass. You name it. My apartment's entrance is covered in small pebbles, leaves, and dirt, and it's not for lack of cleaning. I sweep almost every day. She just tracks in dirt every time I take her outside. Not only that, but she sheds like crazy. It's so noticeable that when my neighbors pet her, they even comment on how much shedding because the fur is just flying off. She's a mixed breed (they think Corgi and Heeler), so it comes with the territory. That doesn't mean I enjoy it. This vacuum might just save my life.