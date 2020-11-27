I adopted a dog around a year ago and have been waiting for the perfect deal on a pet hair vacuum before committing and finally buying one. After a ton of research, I found one I really liked, and it's on sale for Black Friday. Not only does it have amazing reviews on Amazon and comes equipped with accessories like the specialized pet tool and a turbo dusting brush, but it's also $100 off right now.
Life saver: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turb | Save $100
You can't go wrong for $100 off. This vacuum is specifically designed to tackle pet hair with ease, and it comes with some nifty accessories to help do the job. With powerful suction on carpets and hardwood floors, it's a no-brainer purchase.
As you can see in the picture above, my dog likes to get dirty. She'll roll around in mud, sand, grass. You name it. My apartment's entrance is covered in small pebbles, leaves, and dirt, and it's not for lack of cleaning. I sweep almost every day. She just tracks in dirt every time I take her outside. Not only that, but she sheds like crazy. It's so noticeable that when my neighbors pet her, they even comment on how much shedding because the fur is just flying off. She's a mixed breed (they think Corgi and Heeler), so it comes with the territory. That doesn't mean I enjoy it. This vacuum might just save my life.
Bissell's Pet Hair Eraser Turbo comes with a Smart Seal Allergen System, Pet Turbo Eraser Tool, and a 2-in-1 Pet Dusting Brush. It also features a tangle-free brush roll design and a hands-free empty container, so you don't need to get covered in the dirt and grime it picks up. But what I really love about it is its lightweight design. The vacuum I have right now is a hand-me-down from my mom after moving out, and it's old and heavy. Overall it just doesn't cut it when trying to clean up fur.
I'm really excited for this vacuum to come in. I might just actually enjoy cleaning my apartment for once. It can be a hassle still, even with all of the pet cleaning products I've accumulated this past year. I couldn't miss this deal, and neither should you.
Now, if this doesn't suit your tastes and you're looking for a budget robot vacuum or cordless vacuum on sale Black Friday, you have plenty of options to choose from. Maybe you swear by Dyson vacuums or you just want a smart vacuum that does all the work for you. Whatever the case, there's something out there for you, and you're sure to find a good deal today.
