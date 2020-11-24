This is the best time of year to buy a new smartphone for less. Don't believe us? Take a look at these Black Friday deals on the TCL 10 Pro and 10 L. Right now, you can get these already affordable Android phones for up to $135 off their retail prices. If you've never considered a TCL smartphone, now's you're time to take notice. These devices come with some of the most beautiful displays on any phone, and each features a quad-camera setup. They've shaken up the value and midrange Android segment and put other OEMs on the defensive.

2020 has brought us no shortage of amazing Android phones, and more and more of these are in the sub-$800 or sub-$400 price points. These so-called "value flagships" offer many of the features found in more premium and more expensive handsets, with a few tradeoffs and minor sacrifices to achieve these unbelievable price points.

TCL may be a new name to some in the smartphone space, but the company that has earned a reputation for great displays in the TV space has been producing smartphones for years for other brands like Alcatel and Blackberry. It threw its hat into the ring earlier this year with the 10 Pro and 10 L, and by all accounts these phones not only represent a great first step for the company, but they're among the best in their categories overall.

The 10 Pro features a premium design that you might expect from Samsung or OnePlus, with a display that goes toe-to-toe with the best those companies have to offer. You also get premium features like all-glass construction, a quad-camera setup, and a built-in fingerprint scanner. The 10 L is a more budget-friendly device, but it also packs a beautiful display, clean software, and quad-camera setup. Both phones take advantage of TCL's NEXTVISION technology for an immersive viewing experience. Both allow you to customize the bonus smart key for things like triggering the camera or the Google Assistant.

Don't miss these great Black Friday deals if you're in the market for two of the best affordable Android phones on the market. Just note that the Amazon 10 Pro deal requires you to click a coupon checkbox before you add the phone to your cart.