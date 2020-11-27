With winter quickly approaching, you don't want to find yourself in a situation where your car battery dies or tire goes flat in the middle of nowhere. That's not fun for anyone, and thankfully, you can use this Black Friday to make sure that never happens.

Tacklife has two of its best car repair tools on sale right now, including its car jump starter and portable air compressor. With savings of up to 51% off available, there's never been a better time to outfit your car with the gear you need to get through the harsh weather ahead.

Start it up : Tacklife Car Jump Starters & Compressor | Up to 51% off No matter how old or new your car is, you need to have reliable tools to repair it in a flash if something goes wrong. Tacklife has some of the best tools in the business, and for Black Friday, you can get its jump starter and portable air compressor at incredibly low prices. Whether you get just one or both, you can't go wrong. From $25 at Amazon

Looking first at Tacklife's jump starter, it's got everything you need (and more) to make sure your car's battery is always juiced up and ready to go. This jump starter supports a peak current of 800 amps, which is enough to jump-start 12V cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs up to 30 times on just one charge. And when it does come time to charge up, it takes about 4.5 hours to refuel the jump starter from 0 to 100.

Powering the jump starter is an 18,000 mAh battery, and when you aren't jumping your car, it can be used for other things, too. There are two full-size USB ports that you can use to plug your phone in and charge it up, there's a built-in flashlight with multiple modes (spotlight, strobe, SOS, and red warning), and you can view the status of the jump starter's battery at any time by looking at the LED display. And, just in case you need it, there's even a compass to help you find your way home.

As for the portable air compressor, it does exactly what you'd expect. Should you find yourself on the road with a flat or leaking tire, you can bust this out and get your tire inflated in no time at all. For a P195/65R15 tires, you can go from 30-35 PSI in just 35 seconds. That's a lot of power for such a small box to kick out, so Tacklife implemented a safety feature that cuts off the inflator if it ever reaches above 120℃. You also get three extra head attachments, allowing you to use the compressor with car tires, bikes, air beds, swimming pools, and more.

The Tacklife jump starter is available now for $49 ($31 off its retail price) and you can get the portable air compressor for about $24 (over $25 off).

