The Google Pixel 5 is a great phone. In fact, there's one in my pocket right now. But if you're shopping for a new handset this Black Friday in the UK, you should probably steer clear of Google's flagship right now. That's because the Pixel 5, which stands at its undiscounted UK price of £599, has some serious competition from two of the best Android phones out there.

Right now, both the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro have been discounted to £599, makaing them the same price as Google's offering. The problem for the Pixel? Both Samsung and OnePlus can boast faster processors, smoother 120Hz refresh rates and more versatile camera systems. They're both just higher-end phones than the Pixel.

The Pixel 5 unfortunately isn't among the new Google phones discounted for Black Friday, unlike the Pixel 4 (cut to £319) and Pixel 4a 5G (£449). (Although some Amazon sellers are offering refurbished units for £530.)

So if you're looking for maximum value at the £599, Google's flagship clearly falls short.

Both the Galaxy S20 FE 5G or OnePlus 8 Pro are great buys at £599, and the choice between the two really comes down to your priorities. OnePlus has more premium build quality, with a glass back versus Samsung's matte plastic, as well as more RAM, which should help with multitasking. However, some may prefer the smaller size and flatter screen of the Galaxy S20 FE, or the many features of Samsung's One UI software.

Hopefully we'll see some Pixel 5 discounts soon, otherwise the latest Google phone could find itself squeezed out of the market by discounted high-end handsets.