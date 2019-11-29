Thanks to the nature of my job here at AC, I've had the privilege of using a heap of smart speakers. Like, a lot. I've established a pretty good idea of what's hot and what's not, and throughout my testing, I've concluded that the Sonos One is one of my favorites. No matter how you slice it, the Sonos One checks just about every box you can think of. It looks great, sounds incredible, supports stereo pairing, works with multiple digital assistants, and so on. The Sonos One is not a cheap speaker, and it's one of the few that's not being discounted during Black Friday. Even so, it's the smart speaker I love the most, and I think you should still go ahead and pick one up.

I love it so much Sonos One The smart speaker I can't get enough of Your options for smart speakers are endless, but the Sonos One stands out as a premier choice above everything else. Why? It sounds downright incredible, works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, supports Apple's AirPlay 2, and is a great starting point to dive deeper into the rabbit hole that is the Sonos ecosystem. Even without a Black Friday discount, the Sonos One is a phenomenal purchase. $199 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

I got my first Sonos One earlier this year (well, technically two of them 😅), and I've thoroughly enjoyed every second with them in my apartment. The Sonos One is sort of a jack-of-all-trades smart speaker, and the reason it stands out is its ability to do so many things so darn well. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

The Google Pixel 3a is the phone to buy on Black Friday! First, let's talk about sound quality. Compared to speakers like the Google Home or Amazon Echo, the Sonos One puts them to shame. Audio is wonderfully rich, there's a good amount of bass, and you can customize the sound profile to your liking with the EQ settings in the Sonos app. If you want to go the extra mile, you can do what I did and get two Ones and pair them together for stereo sound. Trust me — it's an investment that's worth it for the sound alone. The Sonos One could stop right there, but it does so much more. This is a smart speaker after all, but rather than just giving you access to just one digital assistant, you have your choice of which one you'd like to use — specifically Alexa and Google Assistant. You can't talk to both at the same time, but you can use the Sonos app to switch back and forth between whichever you feel like using. Similarly, if you're deep into the Apple ecosystem, the Sonos One has support for AirPlay 2.