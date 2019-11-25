🎶 It's the most wonderful time of the year... 🎶

Christmas is still a month away, but the holidays are coming up fast and furious with Black Friday and Thanksgiving happening on the same day this year. As part of our annual tradition of helping you spend your money wisely, Android Central is once again teaming up with Thrifter.com to provide a one-stop-shop for all of your Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Thrifter is the best place for all of your deals, round-the-clock, all year. The team comprises people who live and breathe deals, spending hours scouring the darkest sitemaps and the deepest forums for the best prices around. They also work with the Android Central editorial team to recommend products that we know you, our readers, will actually care about.

That's why the Android Central homepage looks a bit different (and considerably cooler, especially with Dark Mode enabled today than it did yesterday, and will continue that way through the gift-giving season.

You're also going to see Thrifter's name peppered throughout the site (as you always have if you follow our deal content throughout the year), as they power all of the incredible savings you'll find on the best tech, gaming, food, and lifestyle products you're looking for. Need a cheap smartphone? We've got you covered. Want to save money on a Chromebook this Black Friday? We have that, too. What about PlayStation, or headphones? Check, check.

And if you want all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in one place, head on over to our dedicated deals carousel, which will be continually updated throughout the next week.

Once the fun is over, Android Central will return to its core programming — but rest assured, if other wild things happen this week, we'll cover those, too.