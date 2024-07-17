Who needs the expensive Galaxy Watch Ultra when this Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal exists

I'm a big fan of smartwatches, often wearing multiple at once. I currently own the Galaxy Watch 5, but I kick myself for not waiting to get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is why I'm happy to see this Prime Day sale on last year's smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic normally retails for a whopping $399 for the 43mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model, but you can get nearly $100 on Prime Day, although your time to snag this price is obviously limited. A similar deal is also available for the LTE version of this watch, although you'd pay a little more if you want cellular connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): $399 $312 at Amazon Even as last year's flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still a very impressive watch. At $399, it's a bit steep, but no one can argue with nearly $100 off! Grab this Classic smartwatch now before the price hikes back up!

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be last year's model, but the watch is sort of in a league of its own with no direct successor. The watch features an upgraded chip, great performance, and tons of health and fitness tracking features. However, the best part about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the rotating bezel, which lets you easily navigate Wear OS menus with minimal input on the touch screen.

Neither the Galaxy Watch 7 nor Galaxy Watch Ultra feature a rotating bezel—or even a rotating crown, for that matter—which is kind of a bummer, given how popular this feature is on Samsung smartwatches. And given how expensive the Galaxy Watch Ultra is (it costs as much as a cheap Android phone), anyone looking for a relatively "affordable" (I use that word loosely) flagship smartwatch might want to look at last year's model instead.

✅Recommended if: You want a premium smartwatch but don't want to spend an arm and a leg for the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't care about rotating bezels and would rather have a smartwatch with multi-day battery life.

In addition, you can also go for the non-Classic model, as there's a pretty sweet Galaxy Watch 6 Prime Day deal right now. Also, be sure to check out our other smartwatch deals, as we're keeping track of the best Prime Day discounts for you!