Don't buy the Pixel Watch; grab this Galaxy Watch Black Friday bundle instead

If you're looking for a new smartwatch, there's no better time to buy than Black Friday weekend. And while there are many models and brands to choose from, particularly if you have an Android phone, your choices will likely come down to a Galaxy Watch or Pixel Watch. But while Google's first smartwatch is down to a pretty attractive price, I still think this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bundle is the way to go.

The Galaxy Watch 6 normally retails for $299 for the smallest Bluetooth variant, but Black Friday brings that price down to $229, saving you $70. But for just $1 more, you can also grab Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag 2, which retails for $30. Overall, you're saving $100 whether you get the smaller 40mm or larger 44mm version.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $230 + free Galaxy SmartTag 2 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 6 has only been out for a few months, but this impressive smartwatch is already getting the Black Friday treatment. This deal knocks off $70 and gets you a free Galaxy SmartTag 2 to help you keep track of your valuable belongings.

Sure, you can get the original Pixel Watch for just $200, but why would you? Samsung has been in the smartwatch game for a long time, and the Galaxy Watch 6 follows years of improvement from the company. It runs Wear OS 4, has a suite of impressive health and fitness tracking features, and can last more than a day on a single charge. Performance is also great, and if you have a Galaxy smartphone, it'll feel right at home on your wrist.

Then there's the added bonus of the new Galaxy SmartTag 2, which is like Samsung's version of an Apple AirTag. It comes with a loop design, so you can easily attach it to a backpack or luggage and locate your items using SmartThings Find.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The bigger Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also part of this deal, allowing you to save $110 on the bundle, which is even more tempting for someone like me. I currently own the Galaxy Watch 5, which only has a capacitive bezel. The Watch 6 Classic has a much cooler rotating bezel, which is much more reliable and is just fun to use when navigating menus on the watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $429 $320 + free Galaxy SmartTag 2 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back the oh-so-popular rotating bezel, making it super easy (and satisfying) to navigate your smartwatch. It also comes in bigger sizes for those of you with larger wrists. With this Black Friday deal, you're getting more than $100 off, plus a free Bluetooth tracker.

Check out the other Black Friday smartwatch deals on devices from Garmin, Fitbit, and others. We'll be keeping a lookout for more as they appear through Cyber Monday.