Samsung refreshes the Galaxy SmartTag's design and doubles the battery life

What you need to know

Samsung has given the Galaxy SmartTag a makeover with an all-new ring-shaped look for durability, ditching the old punch-hole design.

Unlike the previous model, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 comes in a single model that supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband connectivity.

The SmartTag 2 has an improved battery that can go for up to 700 days in power saving mode or up to 500 days in normal mode.

Samsung has announced plans to launch an upgraded version of its Galaxy SmartTag smart tracker on October 10 via selected retailers and carriers as well as its official store.

There's no price increase for the Galaxy SmartTag 2, meaning you can snag it for $30 via selected retailers and carriers in addition to Samsung's official store. However, unlike the first-generation model, it has adopted an all-new look that ditches the punch-hole design in favor of a ring-shaped appearance.

Samsung also boasts longer battery life for the second-gen Galaxy SmartTag, extending it to 700 days with power saving mode enabled or up to 500 days with normal mode turned on. That's twice as long as the battery life on the previous model, which launched in 2021, according to Samsung.

On top of its battery upgrade, the new smart tracker introduces new features to make finding lost items a lot easier. For example, the Lost Mode feature lets you add your contact information to the tag via a message, so anyone who finds it can scan the tag and see how to get it back to you. To protect your privacy, you can disable Lost Mode to hide your contact information.

Unlike the previous version, the new Galaxy SmartTag combines both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) in one package. As usual, you can attach the tracker to your keys or whatever you're always losing to locate it via an app. With UWB, you can find lost items even if they're hidden behind something, like your couch cushions.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The UWB functionality also lets the SmartTag use augmented reality (AR) to show you where your lost stuff is on your phone screen with a visual guide, if you have a phone with UWB. You can also use the tracker to control your smart home devices, like lights and thermostats, with the SmartThings app.

Additionally, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is now tougher than ever, with a water and dust resistance rating of IP67. That means you can track your stuff in even the most challenging environments.

However, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is only compatible with Samsung phones, unlike some of the other top Bluetooth trackers, like Tile. This has been a limitation since the first-generation SmartTag, and it doesn't seem like it's going away anytime soon.