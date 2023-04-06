Samsung's next Galaxy SmartTag said to get a few welcome upgrades

What you need to know

A report claims Samsung is aiming to reveal a new Galaxy SmartTag device in the second half of 2023.

The new tracking tag may offer a larger wireless range, stronger security, and a louder alert sound.

The next SmartTag may integrate with SmartThings devices a little deeper by controlling lights and your smart TV.

Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 may hold more details.

As consumers clamor to obtain item trackers to keep track of their things, Samsung appears to be close to releasing its next iteration.

Korean news website Naver reports that the company will release a second-generation Galaxy Smart Tag in the second half of 2023. The site credits a person close to the subject matter in saying the next product may deliver a longer wireless range and stronger security features to "prevent unauthorized tracking."

Another apparent source of the outlet stated the next Samsung-made smart tag could include a higher-quality internal speaker for a louder "I'm over here" sound. The new tag may also feature similar SmartThings integration as the Galaxy SmartTag+, which allows you to control your smart home appliances such as lights (dimming them) or even your smart TV.

The next-generation SmartTag may have a larger battery packed into it when compared to the company's last release. While it's unknown just how long the battery life may be, the Galaxy SmartTag+ contains a non-rechargeable battery that lasts around five months. Ideally, if this area is receiving improvements, consumers should have a longer stretch of time to go without concern.

Furthermore, while the SmartTag+ was launched nearly two years ago, that product was ultra-wideband (UWB) based. With that sort of connectivity, the SmartTag+ could provide a more accurate position of your lost device and better tracking capabilities above the original SmartTag.

Samsung would probably continue to feature this UWB connectivity in its next SmartTag iteration as it would keep it in good competition with Apple's AirTag.

This new Galaxy SmartTag is just one of the many products we're looking to gain more information on later this year. Naver's report mentions that the next tag iteration will allegedly be revealed alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 3.

It's suggested all of this will take place during Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event later this year. If we're taking clues from last year's, perhaps we can expect to learn more about the next Galaxy SmartTag and other devices around August.

